Lukaku has arrived in Milan to finalise the switch having trained with Anderlecht this week, and refused to return to Carrington until his future was clarified.

That appears to have now resulted in the former Everton striker ending his time at Old Trafford after two years.

Romelu Lukaku is set to complete a £77m move to Inter MilanEurosport

Inter boss Antonio Conte earmarked Lukaku as a primary target this summer, and the San Siro club have reached a structured agreement with United whereby £65m is paid up front, with a further £12m in add-ons, according to Sky Sports.

Lukaku will sign a five-year contract with Inter on Thursday, leaving United manager Ole Gunnar Sollskjaer with just Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood as recognised strikers in his squad.

United had hoped to use Lukaku as part of a swap deal involving Juventus forward Paulo Dybala this summer, but the proposed move broke down after the Argentine was unable to agree personal terms with United.

Lukaku's move to Inter ends one of the most protracted transfer sagas of the summer, with United rejecting a £54m bid from Inter in July.

United fined the 26-year-old when he failed to return to training on Tuesday, having allowed him permission to train with Anderlecht on Monday.

Lukaku's agent, Federico Pastorello, spent Wednesday in London resolving the issue, and with United determined to recoup the £75m paid for the striker two years ago, an agreement has now finally been reached.

The Guardian are reporting that United have managed to insert a sell-on clause in the deal for Lukaku, but they will have to pay Everton part of the fee having had a similar clause put in place when signing the player in 2017.