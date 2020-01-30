Sheffield United "once again smashed" (so said their Twitter account) the club's transfer record to bring in the highly-rated Norway international on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

The reported £22m fee trumps United’s £20m spent on Oli McBurnie, with HLN claiming it will be the most expensive outgoing transfer in Belgium, exceeding Youri Tielemans’ Anderlecht to Monaco move in 2017.

Sheffield United have exceeded expectations in the Premier League this season, where they currently sit eighth, and now they have signed one of the hottest prospects in Europe....

What makes Sander Berge so special?

Eurosport Norway’s football expert Joacim Jonsson wrote about Berge back in the Autumn…

"Sander Berge has an enormous physique. His speed is exceptional and the test results have got Genk's system to gauge.

"Berge has all the qualities required to become a quality central midfield player. He has taken on a little too much defensive responsibility, both for club and national teams, and we have never seen the extent of his offensive qualities. He has become the defensive anchor for Norway, meaning we never get to see his entire repertoire.

Berge, Mertens - Napoli-Genk - Champions League 2019/2020 - Getty ImagesGetty Images

"Against Sweden, Norway boss Lars Lagerbäck was praised for his formation change and defensive tactics that shut down Sweden's game. The truth was that Norway had a monster of a defensive midfielder in Sander Berge, who covered a crazy amount of space and in many ways saved Norway.

" Together with Martin Odegaard and Erling Braut Haaland, they are the greatest talents Norway has had over the last 30 years. "

Attracting Premier League interest

Berge was linked with Liverpool and Chelsea at the tail end of last year, having impressed for Genk in the Champions League, while Manchester United were also said to be interested in the Norway international.

Klopp reportedly called Berge a “very interesting player” after Liverpool edged to a 2-1 win over Genk in November.

Sander BergeGetty Images

Responding to the praise, Berge told VG: “It was a great moment. You have a big smile when you receive those sorts of compliments.

“It is wonderful when such a renowned manager as Jurgen Klopp comes over and says something like that.”

HLN have since reported of West Ham’s interest in Berge, but now it is Sheffield United who have secured his services.

A mainstay for Norway?

Berge made his senior Norway debut in 2017, but after spells in and out of the starting XI, he has played all but six minutes of their last eight matches.

Those all came in the European Qualifiers, with Berge on target in the home win over Malta and assisting in the away win at Malta as Norway finished third in Group F behind Spain and Sweden.

Sander Berge, NorwayGetty Images

Norway’s only defeat came in their opening group match against Spain, but five draws to four wins meant they had to settle for a play-off spot.

Euro 2020 is but three games away for Norway, who must navigate their way through Path C to reach this summer’s tournament.

Norway host Serbia in their play-off semi-final on March 26, with the winner then facing Scotland or Israel for a place in England’s group.

Toppling Serbia would be no easy task, but for Berge – as well as fellow rising stars Erling Braut Haaland and Martin Odegaard – Euro 2020 would be a chance to showcase their talents on the international stage.

Sander Berge’s season in stats so far

Berge has predominantly played in defensive midfield for Genk this season, starting 22 of their 23 league games and an ever-present in the six Champions League group games.

He has netted four goals in the Jupiler League, where Genk currently sit sixth, 20 points off top.

Among his team-mates in the Champions League, only defender Sebastian Dewaest averaged more passes per game, while his pass accuracy was bettered only by Joseph Paintsil and fellow DM Patrik Hrosovsky.