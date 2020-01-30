A day before January’s transfer deadline, Belgian outlet HLN published a picture of Berge with Wilder before reporting terms had been agreed between Sheffield United and Genk.

The fee is set to trump United’s club-record £20m spent on Oli McBurnie, with HLN claiming it will be the most expensive outgoing transfer in Belgium, exceeding Youri Tielemans’ Anderlecht to Monaco move in 2017.

Sheffield United have exceeded expectations in the Premier League this season, where they currently sit eighth, and now they it appears they have won the race to sign the highly-coveted 21-year-old defensive midfielder.

Attracting Premier League interest

Berge was linked with Liverpool and Chelsea at the tail end of last year, having impressed for Genk in the Champions League, while Manchester United were also said to be interested in the Norway international.

Klopp reportedly called Berge a “very interesting player” after Liverpool edged to a 2-1 win over Genk in November.

Sander BergeGetty Images

Responding to the praise, Berge told VG: “It was a great moment. You have a big smile when you receive those sorts of compliments.

“It is wonderful when such a renowned manager as Jurgen Klopp comes over and says something like that.”

HLN have since reported of West Ham’s interest in Berge, but now it is Sheffield United who are edging closer to the move after the player was pictured with Blades boss Chris Wilder.

A mainstay for Norway?

Berge made his senior Norway debut in 2017, but after spells in and out of the starting XI, he has played all but six minutes of their last eight matches.

Those all came in the European Qualifiers, with Berge on target in the home win over Malta and assisting in the away win at Malta as Norway finished third in Group F behind Spain and Sweden.

Sander Berge, NorwayGetty Images

Norway’s only defeat came in their opening group match against Spain, but five draws to four wins meant they had to settle for a play-off spot.

Euro 2020 is but three games away for Norway, who must navigate their way through Path C to reach this summer’s tournament.

Norway host Serbia in their play-off semi-final on March 26, with the winner then facing Scotland or Israel for a place in England’s group.

Toppling Serbia would be no easy task, but for Berge – as well as fellow rising stars Erling Braut Haaland and Martin Odegaard – Euro 2020 would be a chance to showcase their talents on the international stage.

Sander Berge’s season in stats

Berge has predominantly played in defensive midfield for Genk this season, starting 22 of their 23 league games and an ever-present in the six Champions League group games.

He has netted four goals in the Jupiler League, where Genk currently sit sixth, 20 points off top.

Among his team-mates in the Champions League, only defender Sebastian Dewaest averaged more passes per game, while his pass accuracy was bettered only by Joseph Paintsil and fellow DM Patrik Hrosovsky.