Liverpool have asked for more time as they weigh up a potential move for RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, the Guardian reports.

The German has a reported £52.7m release clause in his contract, and is said to be keen on a move to Liverpool.

However, the current Premier League leaders are yet to make a formal bid for the 24-year-old, with the Guardian reporting that Liverpool have told the player’s representatives they need more time to decide.

Football Morgan, Rapinoe vow to push forward after legal setback 2 HOURS AGO

Play Icon WATCH Liverpool are leading the race for Koulibaly - Euro Papers 00:01:24

The hesitation is due to the impact of the coronavirus, with Liverpool not yet ready to commit to a big-money signing in the summer.

With the season distorted due to the virus, the finer details of the next transfer window are not yet known, with both the Bundesliga and Premier League still intent on completing their campaigns.

The German league has been suspended since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic and the government is expected to decide on Wednesday on a potential resumption.

Timo Werner saying goodbye to German football? Image credit: Getty Images

Werner has been at RB Leipzig for four years, and is reportedly seeking a new challenge abroad – a blow to Bayern Munich, who had been interested in the striker.

The Guardian report claims Liverpool will get a better understanding in the coming weeks as to whether they can spend €60m on Werner, who has 72 goals in 118 league games for Leipzig.

Werner would also consider offers from other Premier League clubs, while Juventus, Inter and Barcelona – should the latter not sign Lautaro Martinez – are also options.

Football Hertha Berlin suspend Kalou over handshake video 2 HOURS AGO