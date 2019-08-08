Follow all the latest developments on Transfer Deadline Day here.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is ready to splash the cash on Thursday, with Lo Celso already at the club's training ground having a medical after pulling out of Real Betis' friendly against Las Palmas.

Spurs are increasingly confident of landing the midfielder after offering £55.5million plus add-ons, according to the Daily Express.

Giovani Lo Celso is close to joining TottenhamGetty Images

Dybala and Sessegnon remain on the club's radar, with Mauricio Pochettino seeking to freshen up his options heading into the new season.

The versatile Fulham winger has one year remaining on his contract, but the 19-year-old is set to complete a £25m move, in a deal that sees Josh Onomah heading in the opposite direction, according to the Daily Mail.

The same outlet reported earlier this week that Spurs and Juventus agreed a £69m deal for Dybala. The player's image rights and personal terms proved a stumbling block in his proposed move to Manchester United, but the player is said to be keen on working under his compatriot Pochettino.

Tottenham were interested on securing a loan deal with Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho, but negotiations broke down earlier this week.

Ryan Sessegnon is close to completing a move to SpursPA Sport

Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes remains an option, should one of the aforementioned three deals fall through.

Spurs are confident that personal terms and a fee for the Portuguese ace can been pushed through before Thursday's 5pm deadline.