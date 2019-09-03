AC Milan , who like Roma are attempting to bounce back after failing to qualify for the Champions League this season, signed Ante Rebic from Eintracht Frankfurt with Andre Silva going the other way on the final day of the Serie A transfer window.

Elsewhere, veteran defender Martin Skrtel left Atalanta after 24 days and without playing a game while much-travelled Alessandro Matri joined promoted Brescia, the eleventh club of his career.

There were no earth-shattering deals to end a transfer window where the most significant moves have involved coaches, with Maurizio Sarri joining Juventus - winners of the last eight titles - and Antonio Conte taking charge of Inter Milan.

Martin Skrtel didn't last long at AtalantaGetty Images

Roma have already signed left back Leonardo Spinazzola from Juventus, goalkeeper Pau Lopez from Real Betis, defender Chris Smalling from Manchester United, midfielder Amadou Diawara from Napoli, right back Davide Zappacosta from Chelsea and forward Jordan Veretout from Fiorentina.

On Monday, they added Kalinic from Atletico Madrid and Mkhitaryan from Arsenal, both on loan, to further boost a team looking to improve on last season's disappointing sixth place.

"I am proud to become part of this team and this club. Roma has big history and I am very happy to be here," said Mkhitaryan, Armenia's all time scorer who has arrived after a disappointing 18 months at Arsenal.

Milan, fifth last season, signed Croatia forward Rebic on a two-year loan from Eintracht Frankfurt with Portugal's Silva moving in the other direction. Rebic, 25, is already at the sixth club of his career.

Meanwhile, Inter said they had loaned Icardi to French champions Paris St Germain for one season with a loan to buy, ending months of uncertainty over his future. His contract with Inter was also extended by two years, to 2022.

Icardi has been Inter's leading scorer for each of the last five seasons but he has also fallen out with the ultras and his marriage has provided fodder for the gossip columns. Conte had already made it clear that Icardi was not part of his plans.

Fiorentina, who narrowly escaped relegation last season and have since been bought by Italian-born US billionaire Rocco Commissio, signed two young forwards, Bobby Duncan, 18 from Liverpool and Pedro, 22, from Brazilian club Fluminense.

Their previous signings have included veteran Frenchman Franck Ribery, although they have lost their opening two games.

Atalanta, who have qualified for the Champions League for the first time, announced that Skrtel had agreed to leave by mutual consent, one day after coach Gian Piero Gasperini said the Slovakian was struggling with the team's tactics.

"He said that at his age, he had trouble playing in a three-man defence which is understandable," said Gasperini.

In Spain, Barcelona winger Rafinha Alcantara extended his contract by a year then joined Celta Vigo on loan on Monday. The Brazilian's deal was set to expire at the end of the season so the Catalans renewed it to stop him leaving for free next year.

Javier Hernandez has left West Ham to join SevillaPA Sport

Earlier, Sevilla signed Mexico striker Javier Hernandez, 31, from West Ham United on a three-year deal for around £8m. The former Manchester United forward was joined by Girona goalkeeper Bono on loan at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.

Chelsea winger Kenedy moved to Getafe on a season-loan loan deal. The Brazilian, 23, played at Newcastle United last season on loan, appearing 28 times and scoring one goal. Kenedy featured in pre-season for Chelsea but could not break into Frank Lampard's squad and will instead help Getafe in their La Liga and Europa League campaigns.

Chelsea also loaned left back Baba Rahman to promoted La Liga side Real Mallorca for the season, after he signed a contract extension until 2022.

Real Madrid signed Paris St Germain goalkeeper Alphonse Areola on loan, while selling the French champions their Costa Rica keeper Keylor Navas, although they had conducted much of their business earlier in the window.

Here's a recap of all the European Transfer Deadline Day moves:

EFL

Jake Jervis - Luton to Salford - loan

Anthony Grant - Shrewsbury to Swindon - loan

Max Sanders - Brighton to AFC Wimbledon - loan

Jack Aitchison - Celtic to Forest Green - loan

Sam Hughes - Leicester to Salford - loan

Daryl Murphy - Nottingham Forest to Bolton - free

Joe Bunney - Northampton to Bolton - free

Dylan Connolly - AFC Wimbledon to Bradford - loan

Nnamdi Ofoborh - Bournemouth to Wycombe - loan

Jack Baldwin - Sunderland to Salford - loan

Chris O'Grady - Oldham to Bolton - free

Cameron Borthwick-Jackson - Manchester United to Tranmere - loan

Ali Crawford - Doncaster to Bolton - free

Ryan Delaney - Rochdale to AFC Wimbledon - loan

Liam Walsh - Bristol City to Coventry - loan

Egli Kaja - Unattached to Northampton

Steven Benda - Swansea to Swindon - loan

Jake Wright - Sheffield United to Bolton - loan

Max Melbourne - West Brom to Lincoln - loan

Donervon Daniels - Luton to Doncaster - loan

Marcus Forss - Brentford to AFC Wimbledon - loan

Jason Cummings - Nottingham Forest to Shrewsbury - undisclosed

Callum Lang - Wigan to Shrewsbury - loan

Jerome Opoku - Fulham to Accrington - loan

Jimmy Dunne - Burnley to Fleetwood - loan

Filipe Morais - Crawley to Oldham - loan

Craig Mackail-Smith - Wycombe to Stevenage - loan

Aramide Oteh - QPR to Bradford - loan

Jamie Sendles-White - Unattached to Crawley

Brendan Wiredu - Charlton to Colchester - loan

Aji Alese - West Ham -to Accrington - loan

Conor Shaughnessy - Leeds to Mansfield - loan

Jonny Smith - Bristol City to Oldham - loan

Will Buckley - Unattached to Bolton

Laurens de Bock - Leeds to Sunderland - loan

Jake Hastie - Rangers to Rotherham - loan

Liam Bridcutt - Nottingham Forest to Bolton - loan

Connor Simpson - Preston to Accrington - loan

Rolando Aarons - Newcastle to Wycombe - loan

Thibaut Verlinden - Stoke to Bolton - loan

Jake Hesketh - Southampton to Lincoln - loan

Ethan Robson - Sunderland to Grimsby - loan

Bernard Sun - unattached to Birmingham

Oussama Zamouri - unattached to Oxford

International

Mauro Icardi - Inter Milan to PSG - loan

Kenedy - Chelsea to Getafe - loan

Emiliano Marcondes - Brentford to FC Midtjylland - loan

Wesley Hoedt - Southampton to Royal Antwerp - loan

Bobby Duncan - Liverpool to Fiorentina - £2m

Henrikh Mkhitaryan - Arsenal to Roma - loan

Nouha Dicko - Hull to Vitesse Arnhem - loan

Alphonse Areola - PSG to Real Madrid - loan

Florin Andone - Brighton to Galatasaray - loan

Radamel Falcao - Monaco to Galatasaray - free

Keylor Navas - Real Madrid to Paris St-Germain - undisclosed

Alphonse Areola- Paris St-Germain to Real Madrid - loan

Rachid Ghezzal - Leicester to Fiorentina - loan

Floyd Ayité - Fulham to Gençlerbirliği - undisclosed

Achraf Lazaar - Newcastle to Cosenza - loan

Baba Rahman - Chelsea to Real Mallorca - loan

Stefano Okaka - Watford to Udinese - undisclosed

Asmir Begovic - Bournemouth to Qarabag - loan

Arvin Appiah - Nottingham Forest to Almeria - £8m

Javier Hernandez - West Ham to Sevilla - undisclosed

Adalberto Penaranda - Watford to KAS Eupen - loan

Matteo Darmian - Manchester United to Parma - undisclosed

Fernando Llorente - Tottenham to Napoli - free

Yannick Bolasie - Everton to Sporting Lisbon - loan

Rafinha Alcantara - Barcelona to Celta Vigo - loan

Scottish Premiership

Ryan Kent - Liverpool to Rangers - undisclosed

Jeremie Frimpong - Manchester City to Celtic - undisclosed

Jason Holt - Rangers to St Johnstone - loan

Greg Taylor - Kilmarnock to Celtic - undisclosed

Mark O'Hara - Peterborough to Motherwell - loan

Ewan Henderson - Celtic to Ross County - loan

Adam Livingstone - Motherwell to Morton - loan

Adrian Beck - Royale Union Saint-Gilloise to Hamilton Academical - loan

Anthony Ralston - Celtic to St Johnstone - loan