European Transfer Deadline Day: Who moved where?
AS Roma ended a busy transfer window by signing Nikola Kalinic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan on loan on Monday while Inter Milan offloaded former captain Mauro Icardi to Paris St. Germain after a prolific but turbulent six years at the club.
AC Milan , who like Roma are attempting to bounce back after failing to qualify for the Champions League this season, signed Ante Rebic from Eintracht Frankfurt with Andre Silva going the other way on the final day of the Serie A transfer window.
Elsewhere, veteran defender Martin Skrtel left Atalanta after 24 days and without playing a game while much-travelled Alessandro Matri joined promoted Brescia, the eleventh club of his career.
There were no earth-shattering deals to end a transfer window where the most significant moves have involved coaches, with Maurizio Sarri joining Juventus - winners of the last eight titles - and Antonio Conte taking charge of Inter Milan.
Martin Skrtel didn't last long at AtalantaGetty Images
Roma have already signed left back Leonardo Spinazzola from Juventus, goalkeeper Pau Lopez from Real Betis, defender Chris Smalling from Manchester United, midfielder Amadou Diawara from Napoli, right back Davide Zappacosta from Chelsea and forward Jordan Veretout from Fiorentina.
On Monday, they added Kalinic from Atletico Madrid and Mkhitaryan from Arsenal, both on loan, to further boost a team looking to improve on last season's disappointing sixth place.
"I am proud to become part of this team and this club. Roma has big history and I am very happy to be here," said Mkhitaryan, Armenia's all time scorer who has arrived after a disappointing 18 months at Arsenal.
Milan, fifth last season, signed Croatia forward Rebic on a two-year loan from Eintracht Frankfurt with Portugal's Silva moving in the other direction. Rebic, 25, is already at the sixth club of his career.
Meanwhile, Inter said they had loaned Icardi to French champions Paris St Germain for one season with a loan to buy, ending months of uncertainty over his future. His contract with Inter was also extended by two years, to 2022.
Icardi has been Inter's leading scorer for each of the last five seasons but he has also fallen out with the ultras and his marriage has provided fodder for the gossip columns. Conte had already made it clear that Icardi was not part of his plans.
Fiorentina, who narrowly escaped relegation last season and have since been bought by Italian-born US billionaire Rocco Commissio, signed two young forwards, Bobby Duncan, 18 from Liverpool and Pedro, 22, from Brazilian club Fluminense.
Their previous signings have included veteran Frenchman Franck Ribery, although they have lost their opening two games.
Atalanta, who have qualified for the Champions League for the first time, announced that Skrtel had agreed to leave by mutual consent, one day after coach Gian Piero Gasperini said the Slovakian was struggling with the team's tactics.
"He said that at his age, he had trouble playing in a three-man defence which is understandable," said Gasperini.
In Spain, Barcelona winger Rafinha Alcantara extended his contract by a year then joined Celta Vigo on loan on Monday. The Brazilian's deal was set to expire at the end of the season so the Catalans renewed it to stop him leaving for free next year.
Javier Hernandez has left West Ham to join SevillaPA Sport
Earlier, Sevilla signed Mexico striker Javier Hernandez, 31, from West Ham United on a three-year deal for around £8m. The former Manchester United forward was joined by Girona goalkeeper Bono on loan at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.
Chelsea winger Kenedy moved to Getafe on a season-loan loan deal. The Brazilian, 23, played at Newcastle United last season on loan, appearing 28 times and scoring one goal. Kenedy featured in pre-season for Chelsea but could not break into Frank Lampard's squad and will instead help Getafe in their La Liga and Europa League campaigns.
Chelsea also loaned left back Baba Rahman to promoted La Liga side Real Mallorca for the season, after he signed a contract extension until 2022.
Real Madrid signed Paris St Germain goalkeeper Alphonse Areola on loan, while selling the French champions their Costa Rica keeper Keylor Navas, although they had conducted much of their business earlier in the window.
Here's a recap of all the European Transfer Deadline Day moves:
EFL
Jake Jervis - Luton to Salford - loan
Anthony Grant - Shrewsbury to Swindon - loan
Max Sanders - Brighton to AFC Wimbledon - loan
Jack Aitchison - Celtic to Forest Green - loan
Sam Hughes - Leicester to Salford - loan
Daryl Murphy - Nottingham Forest to Bolton - free
Joe Bunney - Northampton to Bolton - free
Dylan Connolly - AFC Wimbledon to Bradford - loan
Nnamdi Ofoborh - Bournemouth to Wycombe - loan
Jack Baldwin - Sunderland to Salford - loan
Chris O'Grady - Oldham to Bolton - free
Cameron Borthwick-Jackson - Manchester United to Tranmere - loan
Ali Crawford - Doncaster to Bolton - free
Ryan Delaney - Rochdale to AFC Wimbledon - loan
Liam Walsh - Bristol City to Coventry - loan
Egli Kaja - Unattached to Northampton
Steven Benda - Swansea to Swindon - loan
Jake Wright - Sheffield United to Bolton - loan
Max Melbourne - West Brom to Lincoln - loan
Donervon Daniels - Luton to Doncaster - loan
Marcus Forss - Brentford to AFC Wimbledon - loan
Jason Cummings - Nottingham Forest to Shrewsbury - undisclosed
Callum Lang - Wigan to Shrewsbury - loan
Jerome Opoku - Fulham to Accrington - loan
Jimmy Dunne - Burnley to Fleetwood - loan
Filipe Morais - Crawley to Oldham - loan
Craig Mackail-Smith - Wycombe to Stevenage - loan
Aramide Oteh - QPR to Bradford - loan
Jamie Sendles-White - Unattached to Crawley
Brendan Wiredu - Charlton to Colchester - loan
Aji Alese - West Ham -to Accrington - loan
Conor Shaughnessy - Leeds to Mansfield - loan
Jonny Smith - Bristol City to Oldham - loan
Will Buckley - Unattached to Bolton
Laurens de Bock - Leeds to Sunderland - loan
Jake Hastie - Rangers to Rotherham - loan
Liam Bridcutt - Nottingham Forest to Bolton - loan
Connor Simpson - Preston to Accrington - loan
Rolando Aarons - Newcastle to Wycombe - loan
Thibaut Verlinden - Stoke to Bolton - loan
Jake Hesketh - Southampton to Lincoln - loan
Ethan Robson - Sunderland to Grimsby - loan
Bernard Sun - unattached to Birmingham
Oussama Zamouri - unattached to Oxford
International
Mauro Icardi - Inter Milan to PSG - loan
Kenedy - Chelsea to Getafe - loan
Emiliano Marcondes - Brentford to FC Midtjylland - loan
Wesley Hoedt - Southampton to Royal Antwerp - loan
Bobby Duncan - Liverpool to Fiorentina - £2m
Henrikh Mkhitaryan - Arsenal to Roma - loan
Nouha Dicko - Hull to Vitesse Arnhem - loan
Alphonse Areola - PSG to Real Madrid - loan
Florin Andone - Brighton to Galatasaray - loan
Radamel Falcao - Monaco to Galatasaray - free
Keylor Navas - Real Madrid to Paris St-Germain - undisclosed
Alphonse Areola- Paris St-Germain to Real Madrid - loan
Rachid Ghezzal - Leicester to Fiorentina - loan
Floyd Ayité - Fulham to Gençlerbirliği - undisclosed
Achraf Lazaar - Newcastle to Cosenza - loan
Baba Rahman - Chelsea to Real Mallorca - loan
Stefano Okaka - Watford to Udinese - undisclosed
Asmir Begovic - Bournemouth to Qarabag - loan
Arvin Appiah - Nottingham Forest to Almeria - £8m
Javier Hernandez - West Ham to Sevilla - undisclosed
Adalberto Penaranda - Watford to KAS Eupen - loan
Matteo Darmian - Manchester United to Parma - undisclosed
Fernando Llorente - Tottenham to Napoli - free
Yannick Bolasie - Everton to Sporting Lisbon - loan
Rafinha Alcantara - Barcelona to Celta Vigo - loan
Scottish Premiership
Ryan Kent - Liverpool to Rangers - undisclosed
Jeremie Frimpong - Manchester City to Celtic - undisclosed
Jason Holt - Rangers to St Johnstone - loan
Greg Taylor - Kilmarnock to Celtic - undisclosed
Mark O'Hara - Peterborough to Motherwell - loan
Ewan Henderson - Celtic to Ross County - loan
Adam Livingstone - Motherwell to Morton - loan
Adrian Beck - Royale Union Saint-Gilloise to Hamilton Academical - loan
Anthony Ralston - Celtic to St Johnstone - loan