Transfer window LIVE – Barca figure out way to sign Neymar? Everton confirm Kean

4 August 2019

Arsenal priced out of Coutinho loan deal?

The Mirror report that Philippe Coutinho could be the subject of talks between Arsenal and Barcelona as the two sides prepare to meet in the Joan Gamper Trophy at the Nou Camp.

However, it is believed that Barca want £27 million for just a single year loan deal, which would be far too much for Arsena to afford, unless they were able to include a reduction on any permanent transfer to follow.

Maguire set to complete United deal

Not so much a done deal, but certainly one that we're all expecting to go through.

The Sun and other papers are reporting that Harry Maguire is on his way to Manchester United's Carrington complex ahead of his £80 million transfer.

Barca confirm signing of Junior Firpo

Another done deal!

Junior Firpo is now a Barcelona player!

Everton confirm Kean deal

Everton have confirmed the signing of Moise Kean from Juventus!

Barca target Neymar on loan

Good morning and welcome to the Eurosport transfer live blog we kick off with some news from Spain that Barcelona think they have a way to sign Neymar.

Sport say that theya re trying to sign the Braizlian on loan from PSG with an obligation to buy.

3 August 2019

That's it for the day's transfer news but there will be more updates throughout Sunday.

Eagles close in on old Bluebird

Crystal Palace are in talks to sign Real Betis midfielder Victor Camarasa, who spent last season on loan at Cardiff City.

Having received a good reference from former Eagles boss Neil Warnock, Roy Hodgson should sign Camarasa before Thursday, although Burnley are also keen on him.

Wolves hunting Saint

Wolves are the latest club to be linked with Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina.

Everton made enquiries about the Gabon international earlier this week, but after they secured the signing of Jean-Philippe Gbamin yesterday, a move to Molineux now appears more likely.

Seagulls swoop for Webster

Brighton & Hove Albion have smashed their record transfer fee by signing Adam Webster from Bristol City for a fee believed to be in the region of £20 million.

It is believed this signing is likely to lead to Lewis Dunk moving to Leicester City for around double Webster's fee.

Work permit hindering Long move

West Ham are hoping to sign American centre back Aaron Long before the transfer window closes on Thursday but may be scuppered by the failure to secure a work permit in time.

Long, 26, hopes to secure a move from the New York Red Bulls who he has been a regular for in the MLS for the last three seasons.

Saints in for Silva?

Southampton have been linked with a move for AC Milan's Portuguese striker Andre Silva.

The 23-year-old marksman, who has netted 15 in 33 games for his country, spent last season on loan at Sevilla.

Eagles set to lose Sorloth

Crystal palace striker Alexander Sorloth is set to join Turkish outfit Trabzonspor, after being deemed surplus to requirements at Selhurst Park.

The Norway international joined The Eagles from Midtyjland in 2018 but spent the last half of the season on loan at Gent.

Arsenal looking for defensive reinforcements

Having already broken their transfer record with the £72m acquisition of Nicloas Pepe, Arsenal are ready to re-ignite their interest in Kieran Tierney.

The Gunners have had two bids - £15m and £25m - rejected for the Scottish left-back but are now ready to go again.

2 August 2019

Newcastle confirm Saint-Maximin

Newcastle United's Steve Bruce revolution continues apace after the club confirmed the signing of Nice winger Allan Saint-Maximin.

The 22-year-old can play on both flanks, and has cost an initial £16.5 million fee that could rise to £20 million in total.

In addition to Maximin, Newcastle have also brought Jetro Willems, a Dutch international left-back, to St James' Park on loan.

Everton sign Gbamin

Everton have replaced Idrissia Gueye - who joined Paris Saint-Germain on Monday - by signing Ivory Coast midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin.

The 23-year-old midfielder arrives from Bundesliga side Mainz for a reported fee of £22.5 million.

United agree world record Maguire fee

Manchester United have 'completed' an £80 million deal for defender Harry Maguire, according to reports.

The 26-year-old England international ahead of their pre-season friendly against Atalanta at the King Power Stadium on Friday night.

The fee is set to be a club record for a defender, with Virgil Van Dijk moving to Liverpool for £75 million in January 2018.

Harry Maguire - Leicester CityGetty Images

Burnley sign goalkeeper Peacock-Farrell from Leeds United

Burnley have signed Northern Ireland goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell from Championship side Leeds United, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Peacock-Farrell's transfer follows the departure of goalkeeper Tom Heaton, who signed for Aston Villa on Thursday in a deal worth eight million pounds.

The club also signed former England youth international Adam Phillips after a successful trial, with the midfielder signing a one-year deal.

Malcom switches Barca for Russia

Malcom has left Barcelona and joins Zenit Saint Petersburg for an initial fee of €40 million which could rise to €45 million.

The 22-year-old Brazilian has agreed a five-year contract with the Russian Premier League champions.

Bielik moves to Derby

Krystian Bielik has left Arsenal and has joined Derby permanently for £10 million.

The Poland under-21 international has signed a five-year deal and was an influential figure for Charlton Athletic in their promotion-winning 2018/19 campaign.

The 21-year-old centre back joined Arsenal from Legia Warsaw for a reported fee of £2.4 million in 2015.

Derby have also announced today they have signed midfielder Matt Clarke on a season-long loan from Brighton.

Blades break record for McBurnie

Sheffield United have signed Scotland international Oli McBurnie for a club record fee which is reportedly £20 million.

The 23-year-old striker joins from Swansea City where he scored 22 goals in 42 appearances in the Championship last season.

United boss Chris Wilder said: "We've had to be patient and work very hard to get Oli to Bramall Lane but I am confident he will be a tremendous success.

"We need options at the top of the pitch and Oli, as anyone who has watched a significant amount of Championship football will tell you, offers plenty in that area."

Roofe to Anderlecht?

Anderlecht are interested in signing Kemar Roofe from Leeds United.

According to Sky Sports, the Belgian club - managed by Vincent Kompany - have identified the 26-year-old striker as a transfer target.

Roofe, who has scored 32 goals in 122 matches since moving from Oxford United in 2016, was the Championship club's top scorer last season.

Kemar Roofe is reportedly an Anderlecht transfer targetPA Sport

Dani Alves joins Sao Paulo

Former Barcelona, Juventus, PSG defender Dani Alves has joined Sao Paulo on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Brazil captain Alves, 36, signed a deal until December 2022 after leaving Paris at the end of his contract in June.

Maguire left out of squad for final friendly

Harry Maguire will be left out of Leicester's squad for their final pre-season friendly against Atalanta on Friday night, according to reports.

The Telegraph are reporting that Maguire held discussions with Brendan Rodgers on Thursday morning and they agreed the defender would train on his own ahead of the friendly at the King Power Stadium, as Leicester prepare for their Premier League opener against Wolves on August 11th without him.

Bayern deny Sane agreement

One saga that is far from over however is the one involving Leroy Sane.

Yesterday Bayern released a statement denying that they had reached an agreement to sign the German international.

Everton agree Kean fee

Good morning and welcome to Friday's Transfer blog. We kick off with reports that Everton have agreed a fee with Juventus for striker Moise Kean.

The fee is £30 million which to us seems like astonishingly good value for a player as supremely talented as Kean.

1 August 2019

Saint-Maximin to St James' Park done?

Newcastle United are edging closer to a £20m agreement with Nice for winger Allan Saint-Maximin.

According to widespread reports, the deal is expected to be £16.5m with an additional £3.5m based on performance-related clauses.

The 22-year old is set to put pen to paper on a five-year contract at St James' Park.

Milan beat Everton to Leao signing

AC Milan have beaten Everton to the signing of Portugal Under-21 forward Rafael Leao from Lille.

The Serie A club announced the deal on Thursday, adding that Leao has signed a five-year contract.

The club did not disclose financial details, but according to Italian media reports, Milan paid Lille 35 million euros (£32m) for the 20-year-old.

City turn down Bayern bid for Sane

Manchester City have rejected an opening bid of £72million from Bayern Munich for Leroy Sane, according to The Metro.

Sane has been heavily linked with a return to Germany, but City have batted away Bayern's initial offer.

City are keen for Sane to stay, with the winger's current £180,000-a-week deal running until the summer of 2021.

Leroy Sane is wanted by Bayern MunichGetty Images

Arsenal confirm Pepe signing

Arsenal have confirmed the signing of Nicolas Pepe from Lille for a reported £72million.

Pepe becomes the club's record signing, surpassing the £55m spent on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018.

The Ivory Coast international scored 22 Ligue 1 goals last season for Lille and it has been reported that the winger has signed a five-year contract at the Emirates.

It is believed that Arsenal have paid £20m up front for Pepe, with the remaining £52m to be paid in instalments.

Nicolas Pepe has become Arsenal's club-record signingGetty Images

Bordeaux enter race for Koscielny

Bordeaux have joined the race for Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny, with the club's sporting director admitting he would be "thrilled" to sign the centre-back.

Koscielny has expressed his desire to end his nine-year stay in North London, having refused to join Arsenal on their pre-season tour of the United States.

Rennes are also keen on signing the France international, with Gunners technical director Edu meeting the French club's president and the player's agent in London this week. But Bordeaux have now added their name to the list of suitors.

Laurent KoscielnyGetty Images

Real Madrid turn to Van de Beek

De Telegraaf is reporting that Real Madrid are hoping to complete the signing of Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek before the close of the transfer window.

Zinedine Zidane's side have suffered a poor pre-season campaign and have made the Netherlands international, a star in Ajax's Champions League semi-final run, their number one target ahead of the new La Liga season.

Man City back in for Cancelo

Manchester City have reopened talks with Juventus over a move for right-back Joao Cancelo, according to the Guardian.

The Premier League champions have already had an offer of €40 million plus Danilo rejected by their Serie A counterparts this summer but Juve's stance on accepting a part-exchange deal has softened since. Talks are ongoing.

Milan snap up Lille star

AC Milan have confirmed the arrival of Lille star Rafael Leao. The Portugal under-21 forward has signed a five-year deal at San Siro, having spent just one year in Ligue 1.

Lille pave way for Pepe's Arsenal move

Lille have signed Nicolas Pepe's replacement as the Ivorian forward moves closer to a switch to Arsenal.

The Gunners are expected to confirm their record-breaking deal for Pepe imminently after the attacker reportedly underwent a medical earlier in the week. And the transfer could be closer to fruition after LOSC sealed the signing of Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen from Charleroi.

Bournemouth bring in Dutch winger

Bournemouth have spent €15 million to bring in Netherlands international winger Arnaut Danjuma from Club Brugge, their fourth signing of the summer.

"Coming to Bournemouth is a really good step up for me," Danjuma told the club's official TV channel.

Villa seal double deal for Heaton & Nakamba

Aston Villa's summer transfer spree has continued with the acquisition of goalkeeper Tom Heaton from Burnley.

Villa have now made 11 signings this summer, with the newly-promoted side's spending going beyond £110 million now.

The deal for Heaton was swiftly followed by confirmation that Marvelous Nakamba had moved to Villa Park from Club Brugge, with the Zimbabwean penning a five-year deal.

Malcom edges towards Barcelona exit

Malcom's rumoured move from Barcelona to Zenit St Petersburg appears to be getting closer after the club confirmed that he had been excused from training to "resolve his future".

The Brazilian moved to Camp Nou from Bordeaux last summer for a fee of £36.9 million but after failing to make the grade at Camp Nou, it appears his future lies in Russia, with Zenit paying a similar price for his services.

Lazio preparing for Milinkovic-Savic exit

Lazio are loathe to let Sergej Milinkovic-Savic leave the club, according to Corriere Dello Sport, but have begun to prepare for the Serbian's exit as Manchester United target his signature.

One name mooted as a potential replacement is his countryman Luka Milivojevic, who has one year left on his Crystal Palace contract. Another option is Trabzonspor's promising Turkey international midfielder is Yusuf Yazici.

31 July 2019

NAPOLI ENTER RACE FOR ZAHA

Napoli are willing to offer Crystal Palace £54.6million for their wantaway winger Wilfried Zaha, according to Sky Sports.

Zaha is deperate to challenge himself at a higher level, but the Ivory Coast forward has so far found his desire to leave Selhurst Park thwarted by Palace.

The 26-year-old has been the subject of bids from Arsenal and Everton this summer, but with four years remaining on his contract, Palace are in no rush to sell.

Wilfried ZahaGetty Images

UNITED 'REACH AGREEMENT' FOR WONDERKID

The Daily Mail are reporting that Manchester United have 'reached an agreement' with Monaco to sign 16-year-old midfielder Hannibal Mejbri.

The France U16 international has been at the heart of a legal dispute with the Ligue 1 club over his contract after a falling out with his family led to a desire for all ties to be cut.

Mejbri's representative Jorge Mendes has been at United's Carrington training base to discuss a deal with Ed Woodward and it has been claimed that a £9million fee has been agreed.

HOWE 'CONFIDENT' OF FRASER STAY

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe insists he remains optimistic about the club's chances of retaining Ryan Fraser beyond the summer transfer window.

The Scotland international has been linked with a move away from the Vitality Stadium after a stellar 2018/19 campaign for the Cherries, with Arsenal said to be keen on signing the winger.

But speaking on Wednesday, Howe said: "I am confident that we can keep the squad together and keep adding players the other way to make us improve.

"I think (the speculation) is part and parcel of being a footballer at this level, especially if you're excelling and doing well.

"You're going to have people talk about you, write about you and speculate. I would urge any player in that situation to ignore the talk and just play football and do what you do best. I think Ryan's done that very well."

Ryan Fraser provided 14 Premier League assists last seasonPA Sport

DUGGAN JOINS ATLETICO

Toni Duggan has ended her two-year stay at Barcelona after joining Spanish league champions Atletico Madrid. The England forward helped Barcelona win the Copa de la Reina and Copa Catalunya Femenina last season, but the 28-year-old will has decided to take on a new challenge following the Women's World Cup.

The former Everton and Manchester City star said: "This is an amazing opportunity to play for one of the greatest clubs in Europe. I had several different offers – from all around the world – but at this stage in my career, I wanted to join a side that is consistently challenging for honours and Atletico's record is incredible.

"I've seen this team up close over the last couple of years and they are a real force. When I visited the new training ground I was extremely impressed. In terms of a facility that caters specifically for a women's team, it is the best I have ever seen."

NEW REDS DEAL FOR HOEVER

Liverpool defender Ki-Jana Hoever has put pen to paper on a new long-term contract with the club.

The 17-year-old said after signing his first professional deal: "I need to be realistic. I hope to make some minutes in the first team this year, of course, but I know that I will probably play more games for the U23s. I will just train hard with the first team, show them what I can do and if there is a chance, I will be ready. That’s what I am hoping for.

"I still need to learn a lot of things. I am still 17, so I just need to keep doing what I am doing to get better at the things that can be better. It’s a lot of trust from the club to let me sign this new contract. I will try to do them proud and show what I can do for this club – and I hope these are not the last few years I play here.”

MORELOS SAYS NO TO CHINA

The Chinese Super League window has officially slammed shut as of... now! 5pm UK time, and one player who is staying put is Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos.

The 23-year-old Colombian has turned down a lucrative £30m switch to Hebei Fortune. Morelos might have earned £10m-a-year before tax, according to reports - but will he remain at Ibrox?

Alfredo Morelos is not heading to China this summerPA Sport

BOATENG... AGAIN!

Kevin-Prince Boateng is about to rack up the 11th club of his professional career: his move to Fiorentina has been confirmed.

The 32-year-old had been on loan at Barcelona last season from Sassuolo but only made four appearances for the Spanish side and is now back in Serie A. Head-scratching all round.

MALCOM MOVE TO ZENIT 'DONE'

It's odd how quickly things can go downhill for a player: just ask Malcom. A year ago, he had made a €41million move to Barcelona, was on the verge of a debut for the Brazilian national side and appeared to have the world at his feet.

Now, he is off to Zenit St Petersburg for the same fee after just 15 La Liga appearances for Barca and a whole load of negative tabloid media to his name.

HEATON SET FOR VILLA SWITCH

The Aston Villa spending spree continues as Tom Heaton swaps clubs but not colours. He will continue to marshal a claret back four next season after an £8m bid was accepted for him by Burnley last night.

Heaton will likely slot in as Dean Smith's No 1 ahead of Jed Steer and Lovre Kalinic and take Villa's summer spend past £120m.

UNITED TURN TO SAMUEL UMTITI AS HARRY MAGUIRE ALTERNATIVE

With Eric Bailly out injured for between four to five months and their move for Harry Maguire beginning to drag, Manchester United are looking at alternatives.

And Ed Woodward has sounded out Barcelona about the availability of Samuel Umtiti. The France defender would cost substantially less than the Maguire.

30 July 2019

Related content

NAPOLI TO MOVE FOR CHUCKY?

There are various reports in Italy that Napoli are going to go back in for Hirving Lozano.

After PSV's exit from the Champions League they believe the Mexican will be available.

AUBAMEYANG CONTINUES TO TEASE

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang may well know something that we don't.

And he's not afraid to have some fun!

PALACE BID FOR CHALOV

Meanwhile Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in signing CSKA Moscow striker Fedor Chalov.

The 21-year-old scored 15 goals in 30 league appearances last season.

AMIRI JOINS LEVERKUSEN

Bayer Leverkusen continue their transfer policy of 'build one of the most exciting young squads in Europe' with the arrival of Nadiem Amiri from Hoffenheim.

It's the second player from Hoffenheim Leverkusen have signed following Kerem Demirbay.

CUTRONE JOINS WOLVES

Crikey Wolves mean business don't they?

AC Milan have confirmed that the Premier League side have signed talented young forward Patrick Cutrone.

DYBALA AGENT IN ENGLAND

There's movement on the Paulo Dybala front...

His agent is reportedly in London.

You can read the full story here!

MALCOM EDGES CLOSER TO RUSSIA

It looks as if Barcelona are getting ready to cut their losses on Malcom.

The forward hasn't really worked out and now according to Gerard Romero it looks as if a move to Russia, and specifically Zenit St Petersburg, is imminent.

PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG 'LIKES' SHKODRAN MUSTAFI POST

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has fuelled rumours about Shkodran Mustafi's future at Arsenal.

Mustafi has been linked with a move to Monaco and Aubameyang 'liked' a post about the transfer rumour.

SHINJI OKAZAKI HEADS TO MALAGA FOR SPANISH ADVENTURE

Shinji Ozaki, remember him?

The former Leicester forward has joined Malaga on a free transfer.

INTER MILAN TO INCREASE EDIN DZEKO BID DESPITE ROMELU LUKAKU INTEREST

Inter Milan are set to raise their bid for Edin Dzeko to £13.7million, despite being interested in signing Romelu Lukaku.

Negotiations have so far stalled for the Belgian international who is out of favour at Old Trafford.

MANCHESTER UNITED URGED TO FLOG PAUL POGBA

Manchester United have been urged by Teddy Sheringham to flog Paul Pogba and accept whatever Real Madrid offer.

He said: "He's upset a lot of people with his demeanour and attitude at Old Trafford, and I think it would be best for everyone concerned if he left. I think he needs to go.

"If Real Madrid want him, whether they're going to be paying £100million, £150m, let him go, start again, and use the money to go and buy someone that really wants to being playing for Man United and showing how good he is and what his worth is for Man United."

LEICESTER NOT BUDGING ON HARRY MAGUIRE

Leicester and Manchester United are reportedly poles apart in their valuation of Harry Maguire.

The England international is back training with the Foxes, but Leicester are holding out for a fee of £90m - a world record fee for a defender.

IDRISSA GUEYE SEALS SWITCH TO PSG

Idrissa Gueye has sealed a £30million switch to PSG from Everton, penning a four-year deal.

Speaking after his move, he said: "I’m immensely proud to sign for Paris Saint-Germain.

"After focussing on the AFCON with Senegal, I wanted to give a new boost to my club career by joining Paris Saint-Germain, one of the most structured and ambitious sports projects in Europe."

EVERTON KEAN ON JUVENTUS STRIKER

Juventus striker Moise Kean could be heading to Everton.

At least that's according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

He tweeted: "Moise Kean to Everton, here we go! Total agreement reached with Juventus, last details will be completed on next hours.

"The striker will fly to UK tomorrow to undergo his medicals and sign the contract."

VERRATTI INSTRUCTS PSG TO SELL NEYMAR

Neymar has been strongly linked with a return to Barcelona and Marco Verratti thinks the PSG board should do what they can to sell him.

When quizzed over the Brazilian's future, Verratti said: "When a player really wants to leave, the club must let him go, according to the conditions set by the club, of course.

"But you must not keep a player who wants to leave. Of course, I would be disappointed to see him go."

EMERY IS A BIT CONFUSED BY KHEDIRA SPECULATION

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has reacted to suggestions he could try and sign Sami Khedira.

The German was spotted at the Emirates last Sunday during the Gunners' pre-season friendly against Lyon.

Emery said: "Khedira is a very good player but this is the first time I have heard his name mentioned."

GUNNERS ON COURSE TO COMPLETE CLUB-RECORD SIGNING

Ornstein adds that the Gunners are set to complete a deal for Lille star Nicolas Pepe this week. The 24-year-old is reportedly in London to undergo a medical on Tuesday.

Should that go without a hitch, Arsenal could be ready to complete the €80 million signing by the end of the week.

KOSCIELNY DOES NOT ANTICIPATE PLAYING FOR ARSENAL AGAIN

BBC sport correspondent David Ornstein has an update on Arsenal’s transfer movements, reporting that newly appointed technical director, Edu, has taken a few important meetings in the last couple of days.

The first was with the Stade Rennes president and Laurent Koscielny's agent - the club captain Koscielny does not anticipate playing for the club again, with the 33-year-old wanted by Stade Rennes who could pay £8 million for the centre-half.

