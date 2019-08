Transfer window LIVE – Lille pave way for Pepe's Arsenal move

Refresh for latest stories

1 August 2019

Lille pave way for Pepe's Arsenal move

Lille have signed Nicolas Pepe's replacement as the Ivorian forward moves closer to a switch to Arsenal.

The Gunners are expected to confirm their record-breaking deal for Pepe imminently after the attacker reportedly underwent a medical earlier in the week. And the transfer could be closer to fruition after LOSC sealed the signing of Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen from Charleroi.

Villa seal double deal for Heaton & Nakamba

Aston Villa's summer transfer spree has continued with the acquisition of goalkeeper Tom Heaton from Burnley.

Villa have now made 11 signings this summer, with the newly-promoted side's spending going beyond £110 million now.

The deal for Heaton was swiftly followed by confirmation that Marvelous Nakamba had moved to Villa Park from Club Brugge, with the Zimbabwean penning a five-year deal.

Malcom edges towards Barcelona exit

Malcom's rumoured move from Barcelona to Zenit St Petersburg appears to be getting closer after the club confirmed that he had been excused from training to "resolve his future".

The Brazilian moved to Camp Nou from Bordeaux last summer for a fee of £36.9 million but after failing to make the grade at Camp Nou, it appears his future lies in Russia, with Zenit paying a similar price for his services.

Lazio preparing for Milinkovic-Savic exit

Lazio are loathe to let Sergej Milinkovic-Savic leave the club, according to Corriere Dello Sport, but have begun to prepare for the Serbian's exit as Manchester United target his signature.

One name mooted as a potential replacement is his countryman Luka Milivojevic, who has one year left on his Crystal Palace contract. Another option is Trabzonspor's promising Turkey international midfielder is Yusuf Yazici.

31 July 2019

NAPOLI ENTER RACE FOR ZAHA

Napoli are willing to offer Crystal Palace £54.6million for their wantaway winger Wilfried Zaha, according to Sky Sports.

Zaha is deperate to challenge himself at a higher level, but the Ivory Coast forward has so far found his desire to leave Selhurst Park thwarted by Palace.

The 26-year-old has been the subject of bids from Arsenal and Everton this summer, but with four years remaining on his contract, Palace are in no rush to sell.

UNITED 'REACH AGREEMENT' FOR WONDERKID

The Daily Mail are reporting that Manchester United have 'reached an agreement' with Monaco to sign 16-year-old midfielder Hannibal Mejbri.

The France U16 international has been at the heart of a legal dispute with the Ligue 1 club over his contract after a falling out with his family led to a desire for all ties to be cut.

Mejbri's representative Jorge Mendes has been at United's Carrington training base to discuss a deal with Ed Woodward and it has been claimed that a £9million fee has been agreed.

HOWE 'CONFIDENT' OF FRASER STAY

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe insists he remains optimistic about the club's chances of retaining Ryan Fraser beyond the summer transfer window.

The Scotland international has been linked with a move away from the Vitality Stadium after a stellar 2018/19 campaign for the Cherries, with Arsenal said to be keen on signing the winger.

But speaking on Wednesday, Howe said: "I am confident that we can keep the squad together and keep adding players the other way to make us improve.

"I think (the speculation) is part and parcel of being a footballer at this level, especially if you're excelling and doing well.

"You're going to have people talk about you, write about you and speculate. I would urge any player in that situation to ignore the talk and just play football and do what you do best. I think Ryan's done that very well."

DUGGAN JOINS ATLETICO

Toni Duggan has ended her two-year stay at Barcelona after joining Spanish league champions Atletico Madrid. The England forward helped Barcelona win the Copa de la Reina and Copa Catalunya Femenina last season, but the 28-year-old will has decided to take on a new challenge following the Women's World Cup.

The former Everton and Manchester City star said: "This is an amazing opportunity to play for one of the greatest clubs in Europe. I had several different offers – from all around the world – but at this stage in my career, I wanted to join a side that is consistently challenging for honours and Atletico's record is incredible.

"I've seen this team up close over the last couple of years and they are a real force. When I visited the new training ground I was extremely impressed. In terms of a facility that caters specifically for a women's team, it is the best I have ever seen."

NEW REDS DEAL FOR HOEVER

Liverpool defender Ki-Jana Hoever has put pen to paper on a new long-term contract with the club.

The 17-year-old said after signing his first professional deal: "I need to be realistic. I hope to make some minutes in the first team this year, of course, but I know that I will probably play more games for the U23s. I will just train hard with the first team, show them what I can do and if there is a chance, I will be ready. That’s what I am hoping for.

"I still need to learn a lot of things. I am still 17, so I just need to keep doing what I am doing to get better at the things that can be better. It’s a lot of trust from the club to let me sign this new contract. I will try to do them proud and show what I can do for this club – and I hope these are not the last few years I play here.”

MORELOS SAYS NO TO CHINA

The Chinese Super League window has officially slammed shut as of... now! 5pm UK time, and one player who is staying put is Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos.

The 23-year-old Colombian has turned down a lucrative £30m switch to Hebei Fortune. Morelos might have earned £10m-a-year before tax, according to reports - but will he remain at Ibrox?

BOATENG... AGAIN!

Kevin-Prince Boateng is about to rack up the 11th club of his professional career: his move to Fiorentina has been confirmed.

The 32-year-old had been on loan at Barcelona last season from Sassuolo but only made four appearances for the Spanish side and is now back in Serie A. Head-scratching all round.

MALCOM MOVE TO ZENIT 'DONE'

It's odd how quickly things can go downhill for a player: just ask Malcom. A year ago, he had made a €41million move to Barcelona, was on the verge of a debut for the Brazilian national side and appeared to have the world at his feet.

Now, he is off to Zenit St Petersburg for the same fee after just 15 La Liga appearances for Barca and a whole load of negative tabloid media to his name.

HEATON SET FOR VILLA SWITCH

The Aston Villa spending spree continues as Tom Heaton swaps clubs but not colours. He will continue to marshal a claret back four next season after an £8m bid was accepted for him by Burnley last night.

Heaton will likely slot in as Dean Smith's No 1 ahead of Jed Steer and Lovre Kalinic and take Villa's summer spend past £120m.

UNITED TURN TO SAMUEL UMTITI AS HARRY MAGUIRE ALTERNATIVE

With Eric Bailly out injured for between four to five months and their move for Harry Maguire beginning to drag, Manchester United are looking at alternatives.

And Ed Woodward has sounded out Barcelona about the availability of Samuel Umtiti. The France defender would cost substantially less than the Maguire.

30 July 2019

NAPOLI TO MOVE FOR CHUCKY?

There are various reports in Italy that Napoli are going to go back in for Hirving Lozano.

After PSV's exit from the Champions League they believe the Mexican will be available.

AUBAMEYANG CONTINUES TO TEASE

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang may well know something that we don't.

And he's not afraid to have some fun!

PALACE BID FOR CHALOV

Meanwhile Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in signing CSKA Moscow striker Fedor Chalov.

The 21-year-old scored 15 goals in 30 league appearances last season.

AMIRI JOINS LEVERKUSEN

Bayer Leverkusen continue their transfer policy of 'build one of the most exciting young squads in Europe' with the arrival of Nadiem Amiri from Hoffenheim.

It's the second player from Hoffenheim Leverkusen have signed following Kerem Demirbay.

CUTRONE JOINS WOLVES

Crikey Wolves mean business don't they?

AC Milan have confirmed that the Premier League side have signed talented young forward Patrick Cutrone.

DYBALA AGENT IN ENGLAND

There's movement on the Paulo Dybala front...

His agent is reportedly in London.

MALCOM EDGES CLOSER TO RUSSIA

It looks as if Barcelona are getting ready to cut their losses on Malcom.

The forward hasn't really worked out and now according to Gerard Romero it looks as if a move to Russia, and specifically Zenit St Petersburg, is imminent.

PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG 'LIKES' SHKODRAN MUSTAFI POST

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has fuelled rumours about Shkodran Mustafi's future at Arsenal.

Mustafi has been linked with a move to Monaco and Aubameyang 'liked' a post about the transfer rumour.

SHINJI OKAZAKI HEADS TO MALAGA FOR SPANISH ADVENTURE

Shinji Ozaki, remember him?

The former Leicester forward has joined Malaga on a free transfer.

INTER MILAN TO INCREASE EDIN DZEKO BID DESPITE ROMELU LUKAKU INTEREST

Inter Milan are set to raise their bid for Edin Dzeko to £13.7million, despite being interested in signing Romelu Lukaku.

Negotiations have so far stalled for the Belgian international who is out of favour at Old Trafford.

MANCHESTER UNITED URGED TO FLOG PAUL POGBA

Manchester United have been urged by Teddy Sheringham to flog Paul Pogba and accept whatever Real Madrid offer.

He said: "He's upset a lot of people with his demeanour and attitude at Old Trafford, and I think it would be best for everyone concerned if he left. I think he needs to go.

"If Real Madrid want him, whether they're going to be paying £100million, £150m, let him go, start again, and use the money to go and buy someone that really wants to being playing for Man United and showing how good he is and what his worth is for Man United."

LEICESTER NOT BUDGING ON HARRY MAGUIRE

Leicester and Manchester United are reportedly poles apart in their valuation of Harry Maguire.

The England international is back training with the Foxes, but Leicester are holding out for a fee of £90m - a world record fee for a defender.

IDRISSA GUEYE SEALS SWITCH TO PSG

Idrissa Gueye has sealed a £30million switch to PSG from Everton, penning a four-year deal.

Speaking after his move, he said: "I’m immensely proud to sign for Paris Saint-Germain.

"After focussing on the AFCON with Senegal, I wanted to give a new boost to my club career by joining Paris Saint-Germain, one of the most structured and ambitious sports projects in Europe."

EVERTON KEAN ON JUVENTUS STRIKER

Juventus striker Moise Kean could be heading to Everton.

At least that's according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

He tweeted: "Moise Kean to Everton, here we go! Total agreement reached with Juventus, last details will be completed on next hours.

"The striker will fly to UK tomorrow to undergo his medicals and sign the contract."

VERRATTI INSTRUCTS PSG TO SELL NEYMAR

Neymar has been strongly linked with a return to Barcelona and Marco Verratti thinks the PSG board should do what they can to sell him.

When quizzed over the Brazilian's future, Verratti said: "When a player really wants to leave, the club must let him go, according to the conditions set by the club, of course.

"But you must not keep a player who wants to leave. Of course, I would be disappointed to see him go."

EMERY IS A BIT CONFUSED BY KHEDIRA SPECULATION

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has reacted to suggestions he could try and sign Sami Khedira.

The German was spotted at the Emirates last Sunday during the Gunners' pre-season friendly against Lyon.

Emery said: "Khedira is a very good player but this is the first time I have heard his name mentioned."

GUNNERS ON COURSE TO COMPLETE CLUB-RECORD SIGNING

Ornstein adds that the Gunners are set to complete a deal for Lille star Nicolas Pepe this week. The 24-year-old is reportedly in London to undergo a medical on Tuesday.

Should that go without a hitch, Arsenal could be ready to complete the €80 million signing by the end of the week.

KOSCIELNY DOES NOT ANTICIPATE PLAYING FOR ARSENAL AGAIN

BBC sport correspondent David Ornstein has an update on Arsenal’s transfer movements, reporting that newly appointed technical director, Edu, has taken a few important meetings in the last couple of days.

The first was with the Stade Rennes president and Laurent Koscielny's agent - the club captain Koscielny does not anticipate playing for the club again, with the 33-year-old wanted by Stade Rennes who could pay £8 million for the centre-half.

