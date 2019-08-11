The 16-year-old joins United on a 10 million euro deal, with United announcing the club have "reached an agreement with Monaco for Hannibal Mejbri to join the club subject to FIFA approval".

The teenager was linked to a number of clubs including Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

The Independent reports that the deal will be split into two halves, with the first half being received by Monaco up front and the remaining fee being earned through add-ons.

United have also signed four other teenage players. Bjorn Hardley will join from NAC Breda, Dillon Hoogewerf was signed from Ajax, Mateo Meijja arrived from Real Zaragoza, and IF Brommapojkarna goalkeeper Johan Guadagno is on his way.