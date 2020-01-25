Pogba, 26, has been with Manchester United since the summer of 2016 when he re-joined the club from Juventus for a then world record fee.

However there has been constant speculation about his future over the past season or two as United continue to underperform on the pitch.

One of the clubs linked with a transfer to Pogba has been Juventus and plenty of Italian media outlets believe the defending Serie A champions will try and make a move in the summer.

"Juventus fans should dream, like those around the world, because if you don't dream you're dead.” Raiola said when asked about the possibility of a move.

Video - Man Utd try to bring Tevez back to solve striker shortage - Euro Papers 01:07

“I don't work in dreams, but I try to make the right choices at the right time with my players to advance their career.

“Now to say that Pogba leaves Manchester United to go to Juventus to Real or Barcelona is not the right time "

Pogba hasn’t featured for United since Boxing Day after he underwent surgery for an ankle injury.