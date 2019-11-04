Emery given a month to save his job

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has been given a month to prove that he is the right man for the job at the Emirates. According to reports from the Mirror, Arsenal are desperate for the 48-year-old to succeed in his role and expect him to deliver Champions League qualification this season. However, the Gunners could end up nine points behind Leicester City if they lose to the Foxes next Saturday, which would leave their European dreams in tatters. Former club captains Patrick Vieira and Mikel Arteta are rumoured to be on the club's radar, while ex-Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has also been linked with the role.

Paper Round's view: Things are getting tense in north London. Arsenal have only won two of their last nine Premier League matches and face high-flying Leicester next weekend. It's clear that Emery is underachieving with this Arsenal squad, but the real test will come over the next month with winnable matches against Southampton, Norwich, Brighton and West Ham. If Arsenal don't perform in these matches, it will be difficult to see Emery in the Emirates dugout during the festive period.

Read the full story

Lallana wanted by MLS and China clubs

Adam Lallana has attracted attention from abroad as his current contract is coming to an end, according to the Telegraph. The 31-year-old's deal expires in June and Liverpool are expected to open extension talks, but it is reported that he will be offered longer contracts and more first-team football if he were to move away from Anfield. Klopp rates Lallana's leadership qualities and midfield versatility, so he plans to keep hold of the former England international if possible.

Paper Round's view: Lallana has really struggled with numerous injuries over the past couple of seasons which has limited his appearances. The Liverpool midfielder has only made 30 appearances in the Premier League since the start of the 2017-18 season, but has recently been featuring more regularly for Klopp's side. Lallana is a useful player and fits the manager's playing style, so it would be strange to see him move abroad at the end of the season.

Read the full story

Ibra to return to Milan?

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is reportedly set for an extraordinary return to AC Milan after leaving MLS club LA Galaxy. The Sun report that the 38-year-old has made his mind up, despite interest from other top European clubs such as Napoli and even a potential return to Manchester United. Ibra played for the Milan club from 2010 to 2012, where he led the Rossoneri to the Serie A title in 2011. Club legend and director Paolo Maldini has dubbed the potential free signing as a "dream return" for Ibrahimovic.

Paper Round's view: Milan are struggling in Serie A at the moment and Ibrahimovic could be the answer to their problems. The Italian club have won just four matches so far this season and sit in 11th place. The side are lacking firepower, with just 11 goals scored in 11 matches and Ibrahimovic didn't slow up during his two-year stint in the United States. He wouldn't be expected to play every match and Milan wouldn't have to be heavily reliant on him, but his experience and leadership qualities could invigorate the dressing room and finally jump-start their season.

Read the full story

Mbappe's Madrid 'dream' revealed

Monaco president Vadim Vasilyev has admitted that he spoke to superstar Kylian Mbappe about the possibility of moving to Real Madrid before the 21-year-old left for Paris Saint-Germain back in 2017. Mbappe was heavily linked with a transfer to Madrid, but ended up staying in France with PSG. The youngster refused to rule out a future transfer to Real Madrid and is reported to have told the Monaco president "it is too early... Real Madrid will wait", as the Parisian eventually moved to his hometown club.

Paper Round's view: Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid is a never-ending transfer story. The World Cup winner looks like he is the heir to Cristiano Ronaldo's throne at the Bernabeu, which is fitting as the Portuguese international is Mbappe's idol. It is expected that the youngster will end up at Real Madrid one day, but it's understandable why he opted to stay in France for the time being. He is still only 21 years old so he has his whole career ahead of him, which means plenty of time to move to Madrid.

Read the full story