United willing to let Pogba leave... but only in swap deal for Argentine star - Paper Round

Manchester United are ready to demand Inter Milan give up Argentine forward Lautaro Martinez in any potential deal they offer for wantaway midfielder Paul Pogba, according to the Sun. The World Cup winner is said to be "desperate to leave Old Trafford sooner rather than later" and San Siro is looking like a potential destination for Pogba. Antonio Conte's Inter side currently sit top of the league table on goal difference after 17 matches and the Italian boss has previously worked with Pogba at Juventus, making the Serie A side an attractive opportunity for the Frenchman. United need a new striker and won't pass up on the opportunity to bring Martinez in as part of a Pogba deal. The 22-year-old striker has scored eight goals this season and is looking like one of the most exciting young prospects in Europe.

Paper Round's view: It would be one of the craziest transfers of the year if it were to happen. Pogba moving away from Old Trafford wouldn't be a surprise as he has been constantly linked with a transfer away since last summer. However, a swap deal including Martinez would be an incredible deal, especially for United who would be bringing in a top quality striker, despite losing a prized asset in midfield. United are crying out for a proper centre-forward after letting Martinez's new teammate Romelu Lukaku leave last summer. The Red Devils are currently switching between Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, neither of which are natural centre-forwards, so being able to bring in Martinez would be a bittersweet way of finally selling Pogba.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is readying a £60 million bid for Bayern Munich defender David Alaba as he looks to solve his ongoing dilemma at left-back, according to the Sun. The Blues boss doesn't seem have much faith in either Marcos Alonso or Emerson Palmieri, both of whom were signed by Antonio Conte who favoured a 343 formation and used them as wing-backs. Lampard has recently changed to a similar tactic, but has still avoided using either when possible, using club captain Cesar Azpilicueta at left wing-back. Alaba, who has starred for Bayern in the Bundesliga for almost ten seasons, offers himself as a versatile option down the left-hand side, but can also play centre-midfield too.

Paper Round's view: £60 million might sound like a lot of money, but for a player of Alaba's quality, experience and versatility it would be a bargain in the current market. The Austrian international is still just 27 years old and he has been playing consistently for one of the best clubs in world football for nine seasons. Alaba has won countless trophies in Munich and would bring a winning mentality if he were to move to Stamford Bridge. However, why would he leave Bayern? Well, the German club have been out of sorts for the past couple of seasons now. Bayern struggled as they somehow managed to retain the Bundesliga last term, but RB Leipzig are in pole position this year. It might be time for a new challenge for Alaba and Chelsea would love to be the club which benefits from that.

The Mail reports that Everton are hoping to complete the signing of Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez on an "initial loan deal", as Carlo Ancelotti looks to reunite with the Colombian for the third time in his career. The Toffees new boss has previously linked up with Rodriguez during managerial stints at Real Madrid and Bayern Munich and it is looking likely to happen again on Merseyside. The 28-year-old has "failed to impress" Zinedine Zidane during his time as manager in the Spanish capital and Ancelotti is willing to offer Rodriguez a way out of his nightmare at the Bernabeu. The once sought-after creative midfielder has had a tough few years since Zidane was appointed as manager, which included a loan spell at Bayern, who eventually did not take up the option to buy at the end of the deal.

Paper Round's view: As previously mentioned, the Colombian has struggled over the past couple of seasons and is in desperate need of a career resurrection. Rodriguez is obviously massively talented, as all football fans witnessed at the 2014 World Cup, but that was six years ago and his career has now reached a standstill. Returning to play under a manager who has faith in him could be the answer to rediscovering his old form. It would be a massive signing for Everton if they managed to sign Rodriguez. However, the club would have to foot his massive wage bill and would eventually have to pay a huge fee if they were looking to sign him permanently, so it all depends on whether or not it is an affordable deal for the Toffees.

Newcastle United have expressed an interest in signing French forward Olivier Giroud on loan for the remainder of the season, but his current club Chelsea are reluctant to let him leave Stamford Bridge until they find a replacement striker, according to the Telegraph. The west London club have been recently linked with a £34 million move for Lyon's Moussa Dembele, but the French side have no interest in letting him leave. Giroud is looking to leave Chelsea in search for first-team football, but will have to wait until a new striker signs at Stamford Bridge. Newcastle have also enquired for Michy Batshuayi, who is also at Chelsea, with the Blues returning the same message to the Tyneside outfit that they gave for Giroud.

Paper Round's view: Giroud has only started two Premier League matches this season for Chelsea - one back in August and the most recent coming in a 1-0 loss at home to West Ham in November when Tammy Abraham was injured. The World Cup winner will have to push for an exit in the January winter transfer window if he wants to keep his place as a starter in the France national team, especially ahead of this summer's European Championships. Plenty of Premier League clubs are interested, which means it is imperative for the 33-year-old that Chelsea sign a replacement forward and allow him to take his chance elsewhere. Newcastle could be a perfect destination, with club-record signing Joelinton struggling for form, and the Magpies' wingers could really compliment Giroud's playing style.

