Watford set for £10m Luis Suarez auction - Paper Round

Watford to auction Luis Suarez

Watford are taking the perhaps unexpected decision to sell Luis Suarez. The Sun clarifies that this Suarez is a 22-year-old Colombian international, who has been with Watford since 2017 despite never playing a game for them. The striker has enjoyed an impressive season with Real Zaragoza in the Spanish second division, and will be sold to the highest bidder - with Lyon interested in a £10 million gamble.

Paper Round’s view: At times like this, Watford’s scouting and loan system, helped by Udinese, means that they have a little more flexibility to work with their existing players, whether they are currently in the squad or not. Selling some players will allow them to raise funds, as they are planning with Suarez, while others can be called upon to do a job for the team in England.

Newcastle takeover in doubt

The Telegraph reports on the uncertain state of the proposed takeover of Premier League club Newcastle. With the end of the season closing in and Steve Bruce’s side in a promising thirteenth position, there is no clarity or certainty about when or if a takeover by a Saudi-backed consortium will actually go through.

Paper Round’s view: Owner Mike Ashley has wanted out of Newcastle for what now feels like the best part of a decade. Here he has a Premier League mainstay with a potentially bright future, and he is desperately trying to get rid of it to focus on his struggling retail business. It seems as if he might have got things the wrong way around in the last couple of years.

Klopp hits out over lack of masks

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has wondered why Boris Johnson’s government had not instructed the country to wear masks earlier in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Klopp said he had not voted for the government, and stated: “From a personal point of view, I don’t understand why we started wearing face masks in closed areas on June 15 when five or six weeks ago all the other countries were doing it.”

Paper Round’s view: Klopp has changed his tune from when he was admonishing a Spanish journalist who questioned the wisdom about hosting Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, but regardless of that he is asking a sensible question. If football is so important to the British government then it is hard to square it with the slack approach they have taken throughout the pandemic.

Charlton negotiating takeover requirements

The Mail relays details of the takeover process at Charlton Athletic. Businessman Paul Elliott is the latest owner and the club will now have to provide details to prove that they are fit and proper owners. The new owners have tied down much of the squad to deals to see out the extended season, but there is uncertainty over the foundations that the club are now built on,

Paper Round’s view: The problems at Charlton have been going on for years, and had the fit and proper person’s test been more rigorous in the past then perhaps this strife could have been avoided. With the situation as it is now, the Football Association and EFL have a duty to make sure that there is no room for another disaster with the club.

