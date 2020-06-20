Wayne Rooney's 'ambition' to play for Boca Juniors

Wayne Rooney would have been interested in playing for Boca Juniors earlier in his career, according to his ex-D.C. United strike partner Luciano Acosta.

A move to the Primera Division club may have seen Rooney link up with former Manchester United teammate Carlos Tevez had the call arrived.

"He told me that, if he'd played in Argentine football, he would've played for Boca, no doubt," Acosta, a former Boca player himself, told TNT Sports.

"He said that he'd have liked to have played for Boca. It was difficult to talk to him confidently to start with, but afterwards he made jokes about River [Plate] with me.

"He said that he had been a fan. Until he told me that no, he was lying, that he identified more with Boca.

Five-time Premier League winner Rooney, now 34, currently plays for Championship side Derby County and is also apparently a fan of the traditional Argentine drink Mate.

Acosta added: "Right now, he's very comfortable in England, in his final years.

"He'll retire soon, but if Boca had called him before then maybe he would've gone.

"Rooney knew a lot about Argentine football, to the point where I convinced him to drink mate, and he liked it.

"When he arrived, in one of his first training sessions, he made a joke with me.

He asked me if I spoke English like Carlos Tevez did. I said no, that I spoke better [English than him].

