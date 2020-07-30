'Welcome back coach Pirlo!' - Andrea Pirlo becomes Juventus' U23s coach

Andrea Pirlo is taking his first steps into management as he takes over as coach of Juventus' Under-23s.

Premier League How can Manchester United harness Pogba, the 'best midfielder in the world'? 24/12/2019 AT 11:48

Pirlo played for Juventus from 2011 to 2015, winning four successive Serie A titles as well as the 2014/15 Coppa Italia and the Supercoppa Italiana in 2012 and 2013.

Former Italy international Pirlo, a Juve club legend, has been retired for three years but is returning to football as a coach.

“A new adventure for Andrea Pirlo and Juventus begins today,” the club wrote in a press release.

“After five years we work together again. Andrea is in fact the new coach of the Under-23 team.

A challenge is upon us, for a return that can only please. Welcome back, coach Pirlo!