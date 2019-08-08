Wilf wants out

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha was left "devastated" after being told that he wouldn't be leaving the club on deadline day, according to the Telegraph. The 26-year-old, who is a Palace academy graduate, was keen to exit Selhurst Park this summer and attracted attention from the likes of Arsenal, Everton and Borussia Dortmund. However, Crystal Palace were reluctant to see their star player leave and refused him a move to Goodison Park on the final day of the transfer window, despite the fact that Zaha demanded a transfer and even refused to take part in training.

Paper Round's view: Crystal Palace were reportedly holding out for around £80 million, but Everton didn't go higher than £60 million. The two clubs were too far apart in their valuations of Zaha, which led to the Toffees turning their attention to Arsenal winger Alex Iwobi. The Nigerian international joined Marco Silva's squad for closer to £40 million, but admittedly Iwobi isn't as effective as Zaha. Now Palace have a problem on their hands. How do they win back the affection of their best player as they look to survive another season in the Premier League? Without Zaha on board, Roy Hodgson's men would certainly be one of the bookies' favourites for relegation.

Chelsea devise Zaha plan

Sticking with Zaha, the Sun report that Chelsea will move for the Ivory Coast international in the winter transfer window. The Blues are currently serving a transfer ban, but are exploring the option to appeal which could see the ban reduced from two transfer windows to one. The Sun state that Chelsea are "convinced" that they will be successful in their appeal and will be ready to make their move for Zaha in January.

Paper Round's view: If reports are to be believed, Zaha is furious that he was unable to complete a summer move away from Selhurst Park, but it seems like there will be another opportunity in the winter. Chelsea could use another winger to freshen up their side, especially as Willian and Pedro are both the wrong side of 30 and aren't getting any younger. Palace's issue was that Everton and Arsenal failed to meet their asking price, but if Chelsea make an acceptable offer, Zaha could be on his way to Stamford Bridge in January.

Sane transfer scuppered due to injury

Manchester City forward Leroy Sane has had a potential transfer to Bayern Munich ruled out due to injury, according to the Mail. The Bundesliga champions had been linked to the 23-year-old throughout the summer, but Sane suffered a cruciate ligament injury in City's Community Shield win over Liverpool on Sunday. Bayern were reportedly "ready to pay £110m plus add-ons" for the German, with a contract worth around £400,000 a week in wages. However, the move fell apart after Sane limped off the Wembley pitch in the early stages of the match. Sane needs surgery on his right knee and it is unclear when he will return from his lay-off.

Paper Round's view: It is a massive shame to see a young player of Sane's talent suffer a long-term injury. The Manchester City winger has shown his quality throughout the past few seasons and it's no surprise that Bayern were willing to pay such a huge fee to secure his signature. Hopefully Sane makes a successful recovery and maybe the Bavarian club will return to negotiations with City next year, but Bayern will probably need to begin looking elsewhere for a new addition to their squad this summer.

Rojo raging with United

Over on the red side of Manchester, the Mail are reporting that Argentine central defender Marcos Rojo was "left fuming" after a deadline-day deal to Everton fell through. Rojo was close to securing a season-long loan move to Goodison Park before Manchester United decided that they wanted to make the deal permanent instead. The 29-year-old joined United in 2014, but has struggled to feature consistently for the Red Devils with only 18 appearances in the past two seasons.

Paper Round's view: United have eight centre-backs in their squad. EIGHT. Everton reportedly enquired for both Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo after Harry Maguire completed his world-record transfer to Old Trafford and despite the fact that they are both probably surplus to requirements, the Toffees failed in their attempts to sign either one of the pair. Luckily for Rojo, the transfer window for the rest of Europe isn't shut just yet and he might still be able to secure his desired move away from Manchester this summer.

