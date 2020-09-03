There is a '90 per cent chance' Lionel Messi will fulfil the remainder of his Barcelona contract until summer 2021, according to reports in Argentina.

Transfers Transfer LIVE - Could Messi stay put? Plus Man Utd step up interest in Reguilon and Thiago AN HOUR AGO

Journalist Martin Arevalo has told TyC Sports that Thursday will be a definitive day in negotiations between Barca president Josep Bartomeu and Messi's dad/agent, Jorge, over the six-time world player of the year's future at the club.

Reports from Deportivo Cuatro on Wednesday further suggested that Messi could be staying put for now.

Messi has reportedly been looking to secure a free transfer away from the Nou Camp this transfer window after sending a Burofax to the club last week requesting to leave the Catalan side immediately.

The 33-year-old has a clause in his contract allowing him to leave for free at the end of any season, but Barca insist he is not for sale unless his €700m (£622m) buyout clause is triggered.

Messi missed the original June 10 deadline that allowed him to leave on a free, but his lawyers say that date should be put back because the 2019/20 La Liga season ended on July 19.

Messi's father had claimed it would be "very difficult" for Messi to stay until the end of his contract, with Wednesday's talks reportedly ending in stalemate.

Messi has not been at training this week and is expected to stay away while negotiations rumble on.

Lionel Messi's dad arrives in Barcelona for crunch talks - Euro Papers

Liga It will be difficult for Messi to remain with Barcelona, says father YESTERDAY AT 11:29