Man Utd monitoring Sima

Manchester United are monitoring Slavia Prague forward Abdallah Sima, according to the Manchester Evening News . The 21-year-old, also attracting interest from Arsenal, scored four goals during Slavia's run to the Europa League quarter-finals, and he has a total of 19 goals in 35 appearances this season. He is contracted to Slavia until 2024, and while he plays out wide there is a belief he will develop into a striker.

Football 'A pleasure and a privilege' - Williams to retire at the end of the season AN HOUR AGO

Paper Round's view: Not exactly an Edinson Cavani replacement were the Uruguayan to move on this summer, while United don't exactly need another wide player with the potential to become a forward. Nevertheless, his return is impressive this season and their scouts have probably watched him more than we have. One to watch out for this summer, for sure.

***

‘Did they ask players or coaches?’ - Tuchel not happy with new Champions League format

***

Ten Hag to Spurs?

With Tottenham’s top target Julian Nagelsmann set to take charge of Bayern Munich from the summer, the Telegraph are reporting that Ajax manager Erik ten Hag has emerged as a leading contender to replace Jose Mourinho. Ralf Rangnick, Gareth Southgate and Roberto Martinez are also being considered, while on Monday the bookies made former Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri the favourite – though the Italian could yet join Roma, according to reports in Italy.

Paper Round’s view: It seems like an age since Mauricio Pochettino’s Spurs broke Ajax’s hearts in the Champions League semis, so now does Ten Hag fancy the challenge some two years later of taking over a team who have not only got rid of Pochettino, but their subsequent manager as well? Whoever comes in at Spurs will want assurances they can compete at the top level financially, but the fear will be they could lose some big names this summer that will not get them close to another Champions League semi-final for a while - certainly not next season.

***

Everton want Sarr

Everton are leading the race ahead of Manchester United and Chelsea for 18-year-old Metz midfielder Pape Sarr, the Daily Mail reports . The teenager has already made his senior debut for Senegal, and his early performances in France have led to several Premier League clubs taking notice. Metz are hoping clubs could pay £27m for the box-to-box midfielder.

Paper Round's view: Always good to hear of new players, we won't kid otherwise, but there must be something to Sarr for him to have made his Senegal debut already. It's also a sign of Everton's pull under Carlo Ancelotti if they can sign him ahead of other clubs.

***

Bailly reassured after signing United deal

Paper Round’s view: A tall order given he has fallen down the pecking order at United. He will have been buoyed enough by Solskjaer’s plans to have signed a new deal, but it will be tough to break into the XI with Harry Maguire around, and even more difficult if they looked to sign another centre-back this summer and add to the competition with Victor Lindelof also there. Let’s wait and see.

Barclays FA WSL Chelsea edge closer to title in wild week - WSL Round-up 6 HOURS AGO