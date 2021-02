Football

'Absolutely possible' - Barcelona candidate hypes sensational double transfer - Euro Papers

Barcelona presidential candidate Toni Freixa has become the latest to hype up huge transfers, claiming he would use a €250 million kitty, acquired from an investor, to go on a splurge. Two attackers and a defender are on his shopping list – but is any of this realistic? Find out in today's Euro Papers...

00:01:25, 120 views, an hour ago