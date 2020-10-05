AC Milan have opened talks with Chelsea over a potential loan move for Antonio Rudiger, according to reports.

The Italian club want to take the German international central defender on loan for the season, but there is interest from other clubs.

With just two years left on his deal, Chelsea want to make sure they do not lose him on a reduced fee or even for nothing, according to Sky Sports.

The 27-year-old has not played for Chelsea this season, and after spending £200 million in the transfer window ahead of the new campaign, the London club need to raise funds to balance the books.

Tottenham Hotspur are in the market for a replacement for Jan Vertonghen, who joined Benfica on a free transfer, but Chelsea would prefer instead to sell to a club overseas rather than strengthen a potential rival.

For his part, Rudiger wants to make sure he is playing regular club football in order to ensure he is part of Germany’s squad for the rescheduled Euro 2020 event next summer.

