Former Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder Alex Song has joined a club in the Djibouti league. Song, 33, has signed a two-year deal with Djibouti League side AS Arta Solar 7.

The former Cameroon international joins the club as a free agent. He left Swiss outfit Sion in March 2020 alongside eight other players after refusing to take a pay cut because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Before that Song was at Russian Premier League side Rubin Kazan where he revealed in an interview with the Telegraph that he was homeless and felt isolated.

“I basically lost a year of my career in Kazan," he said.

