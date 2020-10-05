Manchester United have agreed terms with Porto for the transfer of Brazil international Alex Telles, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 27-year-old full-back, who has one cap for Brazil, will sign at the Old Trafford club until 2024, with an option for a further year. The fee is said to be in the region of €15 million plus add ons.

Telles, who joined Porto in 2016 from Galatasaray, had entered the last year of his contract at the Estádio do Dragão but negotiations between United and the Primeira Liga club have been fraught.

The Red Devils opened with a bid of €12 million with Porto wanting closer to €25 million but it appears as though a compromise has now been found.

