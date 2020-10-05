Manchester United have completed the transfer of Brazil international Alex Telles from Porto, the Premier League club have announced.

“Manchester United is delighted to confirm the arrival of Alex Telles from FC Porto. The defender has signed a four-year contract, with an option to extend for a further year,” read a statement on the club’s website.

Telles, 27, is a full international with Brazil and an experienced player across Europe, having played in the UEFA Champions League for many years. Over the past five seasons with FC Porto, he has scored 26 goals and registered more than 50 assists.

“He has won league titles in Portugal, and also in Turkey where he played for Galatasaray.”

The fee is said to be in the region of €15 million plus add-ons.

Telles, who joined Porto in 2016 from Galatasaray, had entered the last year of his contract at the Estádio do Dragão but negotiations between United and the Primeira Liga club have been fraught.

The Red Devils opened with a bid of €12 million with Porto wanting closer to €25 million but a compromise has now been found. United did not confirm the fee paid for the player.

