Alexander Sorloth wants to leave Trabzonspor and the Turkish club are holding talks with Tottenham and RB Leipzig over a transfer, says the club's president.

The Turkish Super Lig club have the option to sign the Norwegian striker for £7m before selling the 24-year-old on, and the club's president Ahmet Agaoglu says the striker wants to leave.

"Sorloth wants to go," he Fanatik told on Sunday.

"But there is no way that we will agree immediately for every player who wants to leave. We are meeting with Leipzig and Tottenham, ourselves and Crystal Palace.

"We are both entitled to this transfer, we will act in Trabzonspor's best interests. This team has something people still don't understand: It grows, sells, develops and sells. It does not sink money into the players it buys."

After Tottenham's 1-0 defeat to Everton on Sunday, manager Jose Mourinho told reporters: "I'm not going to discuss Sorloth.

"If the president of Trabzonspor told that I'm not going to say that it's not true. I think Sorloth is Trabzonspor player and it's not for me to speak about.

Do we need a striker? Yes.

OUR VIEW - Sorloth at Spurs could work nicely

He did score just one goal in 20 appearances for Palace before loans to Gent and Trabzonspor, but his impressive goal record in the 19/20 season cannot be ignored.

If Tottenham can secure him for a relatively small transfer fee, it seems a low risk deal worth doing for a backup striker. Mourinho likes a physically-imposing focal point up top and the Norway international is exactly that.

He is only 24 so he could well improve. With goals under his belt, he would enter the Premier League knowing what to expect after a turbulent year in south London.

