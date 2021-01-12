Chelsea and Arsenal are among the Premier League sides reportedly tracking Turkey U21 international striker Ali Akman.

The 18-year-old has scored nine goals in 16 appearances for Bursaspor this season and has quickly become the club's talisman.

His performances have caught the attention of the two London clubs, according to the Daily Mail.

RB Salzburg and Galatasaray both reportedly tried to sign the striker in December.

Akman has six months left on his contract and is set to leave the Turkish Super Lig side, but Bursaspor would reportedly be willing to sell him in this window for £3m.

OUR VIEW - WHY NOT SIGN HIM?

Akman's goal rate as an 18-year-old in a top-flight European league is undoubtedly impressive and three assists suggests he is more than just a poacher.

If his asking price really is £3m, or potentially less depending on how badly Covid-19 has affected Bursaspor's finances, then either Chelsea or Arsenal should really be snapping him up.

