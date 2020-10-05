Arsenal have signed Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid after activating the 27-year-old’s €50 million release clause.

Partey, capped 27 times by Ghana, completed his medical in Spain and will join up with his new team-mates after the international break.

The 27-year-old Ghana international has been at Atletico for a little over five seasons, and has been linked with a move to a host of European sides as an option to strengthen in midfield. However, Arsenal were the only side willing to match his release clause.

Arsenal confirmed the deal on their Twitter account shortly after the transfer window deadline.

"La Liga on Monday informed Atletico Madrid at 23:28 that representatives from Arsenal arrived at the footballing body's headquarters looking to meet Thomas Partey's release clause," read a statement on Aletico's website just before the midnight CET deadline.

"Thus, the player has unilaterally ended his work contract that he had signed with the club through to 30 June 2023."

Under La Liga rules all players must have a buyout clause in their contracts and any club wishing to activate it must deposit the full amount with the Spanish league, who release the player's registration before passing the fee onto the selling club.

“We have been watching Thomas for a while, so we’re now delighted to add such a high quality player to our squad,” said Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

“He is a dynamic midfielder with great energy. He brings a lot of experience from a top club that has competed at the highest level in La Liga and the Champions League for several years.

"We’re very impressed with his attitude and his approach to the game. He’s an intelligent footballer and we’re looking forward to him integrating into our system and contributing to the progress we’re building at the moment at the club.”

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has moved the other way on loan.

