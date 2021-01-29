Arsenal could extend the loan stay of Martin Odegaard beyond the end of the 2020/2021 season, says Mikel Arteta.

Odegaard arrived on loan at the Emirates this week from Real Madrid, and has already taken part in his first training session at the club.

Taking the number 11 shirt recently vacated by Mesut Ozil, Arteta has faith that the midfielder has the qualities and characteristics required by the north London club, but that a lengthier stay is dependent on two factors.

"First of all, how well he adapts here and how much of an impact he can have in our team," he said.

"Secondly, what Real and the player think about it because he's owned by Madrid and the player has a big say in that too."

Odegaard joined Real as a 16-year-old in 2015 but has been unable to break into the first team this season after spending time on loan at Dutch sides Heerenveen and Vitesse Arnhem, before a successful spell at Real Sociedad.

"I think in the last few seasons he's progressed, developed in the right way. I've followed him closely because he played for Real Sociedad, which is my hometown," Arteta added.

"I know him really well. I've been really impressed. He's such a talent."

Odegaard is set to make his Arsenal debut against Manchester United this weekend.

