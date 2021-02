Football

‘Arsenal have gained from this’ – Have Brighton made a colossal error with Mat Ryan?

Goalkeeper Mat Ryan, who joined Arsenal from Brighton, was also nominated – but under the tweaked category of ‘worst business’. Abijoh made the case that Brighton were crazy to let him leave and that he was a better stopper than Graham Potter’s preferred No.1 Robert Sanchez.

00:03:03, 0 views, 8 minutes ago