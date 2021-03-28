A Real replacement for Odegaard

Arsenal could turn their attention to Real Betis attacking midfielder Nabil Fekir if the Gunners fail to land Martin Odegaard on a permanent basis. Recent reports state that the north London club are "worried" that Real Madrid could demand up to £50 million for Odegaard and Goal have reported that Fekir could be a cheaper alternative to the Norwegian playmaker. Arsenal are said to be long-term admirers of Fekir and have lined him up for a summer move in case they fail to extend Odegaard's stay at the Emirates stadium. The Frenchman has switched agents ahead of a potential summer transfer and would cost around £26 million.

Paper Round's view: Arsenal will be desperate to hang on to Odegaard for next season. The 22-year-old has made a real impact since joining on loan in January. Mikel Arteta's side were really lacking in creativity in the first half of the season, but his team is starting to look like the Arsenal of old thanks to the arrival of Odegaard in north London. It is unknown whether Real Madrid will be willing to entertain offers for the Norway captain, but Arteta will be hoping he stays - even if it is just a loan extension. If not, it's always good to have a back-up option. Fekir is a solid alternative and shows that Arsenal's recruitment team are well-prepared ahead of the summer transfer window.

Ramos' Real future remains unknown

Time is running out for Real Madrid and Sergio Ramos to resolve the defender's future in the Spanish capital. AS reveal that the 34-year-old has set June 11 as the deadline date for his future at the Santiago Bernabeu to be resolved. However, Los Blancos are currently refusing to negotiate on their decision to hand Ramos the contract he desires. Real are only willing to put a one-year extension on the table, while the Spaniard believes he should be offered at least two years. AS state that Real Madrid view Bayern Munich's David Alaba, who is available on a free transfer at the end of the season, as a potential replacement for Ramos.

Paper Round's view: Real Madrid have got themselves into a sticky situation. They're playing a game of chicken with a centre-back who steps up with Panenka penalties in clutch moments. Ramos is the kind of player whose influence would be sorely missed by Real Madrid - on and off the pitch - if he were to depart. Obviously Alaba would be a great addition for the Spanish side, but Ramos is an elite leader. He may he 34 years old, but his performances show that he still has plenty to offer. If Ramos were to leave the Santiago Bernabeu, he wouldn't be short of offers. Manchester United or Paris Saint-Germain would be a great fit for the Spaniard.

Trent in trouble at Liverpool?

Liverpool are looking to strengthen in defence after a disappointing campaign from first-choice right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold. The Star reveal that the Premier League champions have had a £17-million bid rejected by Torino for promising youngster Wilfried Songo. The Italian club will demand around £21 million if the 20-year-old were to leave Turin this summer. Songo has been a stalwart in the Serie A side's system this season - fitting in at right wing-back - and he has also attracted attention from title challengers AC Milan.

Paper Round's view: Obviously Liverpool have suffered injuries to key players during their Premier League title defence campaign, but Alexander-Arnold's form cannot be pinned down to this. The whole Liverpool team looks bereft of confidence and the Reds academy graduate has been hit hard by this. Maybe some serious competition could give Alexander-Arnold a much-needed boost to help him rediscover his form of old. This season has proven that Liverpool are light on defensive options, so Songo would be a fine arrival at Anfield.

Milan make move for Man Utd defender

AC Milan have made an "informal offer" for on-loan Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot, according to the Metro. The 22-year-old has been spending the season on loan at the Rossoneri and has impressed club manager Stefano Pioli. Milan have opened discussions over a £12-million bid with the Premier League side, but United are hoping to negotiate a fee that would see them recoup the £18 million spent on bringing Dalot to Old Trafford back in 2018.

Paper Round's view: Dalot failed to find his feet at Manchester United. The young Portuguese full-back has already played more times this season for Milan than either of his seasons at Old Trafford. It didn't help that Aaron Wan-Bissaka joined United for a £50-million fee a year after Dalot's arrival. However, there have been questions over Wan-Bissaka's attacking contributions, which are a huge part of the modern game for a full-back. Dalot certainly poses more of an attacking threat than his counterpart and could use that to his advantage if he were to return to United. He is still only 22 years old so maybe Ole Gunnar Solskjaer shouldn't give up on him just yet.

