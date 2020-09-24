Arsenal are reportedly interested in a shock swoop for Chelsea midfielder Jorginho, who could fill gaps potential outgoings may leave.

Despite the fact Jorginho started both of Chelsea's Premier League games to date this season, he is on a long list of players the Blues could be willing to sell to boost the coffers after a summer of lavish spending.

Mikel Arteta is looking to add bodies to his midfield, especially given he has deemed Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi surplus to requirements at the club.

The Spaniard was assistant to Pep Guardiola when Manchester City came close to signing Jorginho from Napoli in July 2018 and is still an admirer, according to Sky Sports.

Arsenal's options for midfield reinforcements do not end their however, with the Gunners also interested in Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey and Lyon’s Houssem Aouar.

Analysis: Jorginho could fill a hole, at the right price, but would be a risk

It is certainly one of the weirder links of the window. Jorginho is very much a divisive figure among the Blues fanbase, with many feeling his ponderous style of play does not suit Chelsea.

But, his ability to make pass after pass may be of use to Arsenal, in the system Arteta is trying to instil, playing out from the back. Guardiola's interest was for that exact reason, but in teams that want to break fast, Jorginho can be seen as a hindrance.

If Torreira and Guendouzi were to leave, there are certainly holes to fill, and if he did not cost an unreasonable amount, signing Jorginho could be that gap-filler.

But, if Arsenal fans are wanting to inject more pace into their attack, from front to back, Jorginho won't win many admirers. A useful stopgap, yes, but will he be willing to sit on the bench at Arsenal? And what will Chelsea accept to allow him to move across the capital?

