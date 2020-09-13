Arsenal have been linked with a move for Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, according to reports, with Emi Martinez now reported to have signed for Aston Villa.

Fabrizio Romano reported on Sunday afternoon that Martinez, who finished last season very strongly for Arsenal, has now signed for Villa on a four-year deal.

Meanwhile, The Sun newspaper claims that Arsenal are prepared to offer up to £10 million for 25-year-old Spaniard Raya, as they need a back-up for Bernd Leno.

In turn, Brentford are keen on Charlton goalkeeper Dillon Phillips.

Martinez was missing from the Arsenal squad for Saturday's 3-0 win over Fulham, and was reportedly undergoing a medical yesterday ahead of a £20 million deal.

The Argentine stopper impressed during the lockdown period as he covered for Leno with the German injured, and won the FA Cup and Community Shield in Mikel Arteta's starting line-ups.

