Matteo Guendouzi said he will try to fight his way back into Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta's plans once his loan spell at Hertha Berlin comes to an end.

"I am focused on my season with Hertha Berlin," Guendouzi, who has made 19 appearances this season, told France Football

"Next, we will sit down with my entourage and people at the club to discuss the future. This summer will be a decisive moment. I belong to Arsenal for another year.

"From the moment that I am playing for Arsenal, I will give everything for the club, fans, team, and staff.

I will work hard for the shirt as I have always done.

Guendouzi also played down the idea he is a "bad boy".

"I’m not a bad boy, quite the contrary," he said. "If you want to succeed, you have to have a very good character, but also this personality to always want to be the best, always to want to win, to progress. It will differentiate you.

"There are a lot of very good players. Excellent people have failed to turn pro and, for these cases, the mentality has a very large part of the responsibility. My character and my personality have allowed me to do great things. It will still help me to go to the highest level."

