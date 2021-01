Football

Arsenal look to Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Brandt to save their season - Euro Papers

Arsenal are reportedly now looking to Borussia Dortmund's Julian Brandt to save their season, eyeing a January transfer window move for the Germany international. Mikel Arteta desperately needs another midfielder and, according to Bild, Brandt is the player he has targeted to turn things around for him.

