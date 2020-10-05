Arsenal have made a late move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey, according to reports.

Mikel Arteta had been chasing Lyon's 22-year-old playmaker Houssem Aoaur. However, with club president Jean-Michel Aulas not willing to sell at this stage or to compromise on his asking price, it seems Arsenal have switched their focus to Partey.

The 27-year-old Ghanaian international has been at Atletico for a little over five seasons, and has been linked with a move to a host of European sides as an option to strengthen in midfield.

Reports indicate that Arsenal have now made an attempt to sign the Partey before the end of the current transfer window at 11pm BST on Monday.

Arsenal have told Atletico that they will meet Partey's release clause.

Atletico Madrid are believed to have inserted a release clause of around 50 million euros in the player's contract.

