Mikel Arteta has vowed that Mesut Ozil's future at Arsenal will be decided in the coming days, as rumours of a move to Fenerbahce intensify.

The 2014 World Cup winner has not played for the Gunners first team since March and was excluded from their Premier League and Europa League squads at the start of the season.

Recent reports have linked him with a move to Fenerbahce, the team he supported as a boy, and DC United, and Arteta says the situation will be resolved shortly.

"I don't know what is going to happen. Obviously now he's free to negotiate with other clubs," he told a press conference.

"We will discuss internally what the best situation for him is for the near future, obviously with the player and the agent too, and try to find the best solution for everyone.

"I think every player wants to play football. This is why we picked this profession and we are so lucky to be doing what we do. For every player that's not playing, it's always hard.

"I'm saying we will decide what's happening in the next few days.

"If something was sorted this month, it’s because it is good for both parties, it is good for Mesut and his future, and it’s good for the club.

"If that’s the case, we will move forward, of its not the case the player will stay here."

Emile Smith Rowe has performed admirably in recent matches in Ozil's No 10 position and Arteta is delighted to have seen another club academy product making his name.

"We need every player that is involved in our squad. The fact that the youngsters are involved in the squad means that they have the level to compete with any player in that squad," he added.

"The young players have moments through the season. It's really difficult for them to be constantly at the level for 10 months, but sometimes players develop, players have moments and you have to take those moments. If that means that they're pushing somebody else, I think it's really healthy competition for the team.

"The team always gets better when something like that happens so I think it's really positive news."

