Saka to be sacrificed by Arsenal?

Bukayo Saka could be set for a shock Arsenal exit this summer as the Gunners frantically look to raise transfer funds. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will be forced to consider selling the academy graduate if the club fail to qualify for next season's edition of the Champions League. The financial implications of not competing in Europe's elite competition would result in big names being sold this summer. Arsenal are aiming to sign on-loan playmaker Martin Odegaard, who is valued at £35 million by Real Madrid. The sale of Saka would be a "worst-case scenario", while exits for the likes of Hector Bellerin, Granit Xhaka and Alexandre Lacazette all seem more likely. Arsenal currently sit in 10th place in the Premier League table and are nine points adrift of the Champions League qualification positions.

Paper Round's view: Selling Saka would be an absolute disaster for the Gunners. The 19-year-old is the future of Arsenal and there's no way that a sale should even be considered. There are so many players in the squad that should be sold ahead of Saka and you'd expect Arteta to do all he can to keep the England international in north London. There may be a high number of sales at the Emirates at the end of the season, but this could be a positive for the Premier League side. Arteta is obviously keen on changing up the personnel in his squad, so not qualifying for Europe could be the catalyst behind the start of a new era at Arsenal.

Pogba set to extend stay at Man Utd

Paul Pogba looks set to sign a contract extension at Manchester United after Juventus informed super agent Mino Raiola that they cannot afford to sign the Frenchman. Raiola publicly declared his client's desire to leave Old Trafford back in December, but it now looks likely that Pogba will extend his stay at United. Juve "would love to re-sign" the 28-year-old, who left the Italian champions back in 2016, but the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic have ravaged the club's finances. Real Madrid are also interested bringing Pogba to the Spanish capital, but will prioritise the signings of Kylian Mbappe, David Alaba and Eduardo Camavinga..

Paper Round's view: Pogba could sign a new contract at Manchester United and would still be linked with a move to Juventus or Real Madrid later that day. The World Cup winner is likely to be outpriced of a move away this summer as clubs across Europe continue to recover from the financial impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. Pogba's current contract expires in 2022 and there's no way Manchester United will allow him to leave for free. This means his only feasible option is to sign an extension at Old Trafford. United aren't too far away from challenging for the Premier League title, so keeping Pogba will be huge for the club.

Rodgers to reunite with Celtic duo

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers will look to reunite with Celtic duo Callum McGregor and Odsonne Edouard this summer at the King Power Stadium. The Sun state that Rodgers is a "huge fan" of McGregor and views Edouard as a long-term replacement for 34-year-old striker Jamie Vardy. The Foxes are expected to make a £20 million bid for the young French forward this summer, while a price tag for McGregor is currently unknown.

Paper Round's view: This is a transfer story that makes a lot of sense. Rodgers is obviously a big fan of both players from his successful time at Celtic Park so he knows what the pair would bring to his Leicester squad. Vardy isn't showing signs of slowing down with age but he is 34 years old now, so a succession plan does need to be put in place and Edouard would be a great addition for the Foxes. McGregor would also add a bit of versatility to the squad and depth in midfield. It will be easier to do business with Celtic this summer after their nightmare 2020-21 season, so it's the perfect time for Leicester to pounce.

Crystal Palace summer plans revealed

Crystal Palace have added Roma boss Paulo Fonseca to a shortlist of managers to replace Roy Hodgson this summer, according to the Mail. The 73-year-old's current contract is set to expire this summer and Palace are yet to open talks over an extension. Former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, Swansea's Steve Cooper and Burnley's Sean Dyche join Fonseca on the list of potential replacements for Hodgson. The Eagles are also targeting the summer signings of Chelsea's Conor Gallagher and Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles. The young English pair are both currently on loan at West Bromwich Albion.

Paper Round's view: It seems like there will be change coming to Selhurst Park this summer. Hodgson has done a solid job at Palace, but his methods have become stale and the supporters are no longer happy with his playing style. A new manager would most likely bring a new philosophy to south London. Fonseca, Lampard and Cooper have all shown their ability to develop youth and Crystal Palace are famous for their academy development. Adding promising young English talent like Gallagher and Maitland-Niles to the squad would be an impressive start to a new era at the club.

