Arsenal want new Ozil

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Istanbul Basaksehir playmaker Berkay Ozcan. The 22-year-old midfielder has impressed since his move from Hamburg, and has broken into the Turkish national side. The Sun reports that Arsenal have been tracking him since his spell at Stuttgart. He has been compared with the Gunners’ current midfielder, Mesut Ozil.

transfers Jose eyes two January signings to fire title bid, Winks to face exit 15 HOURS AGO

Paper Round’s view: Ozil is on the sidelines at Arsenal now and there is some speculation that the club’s lack of goals will see him be brought back into the first team squad in order to rekindle their season. However he is unlikely to have a long-term future at the club, so moving for Ozcan would be a way to reduce the average age of the squad and give them a lift.

Liverpool change transfer target to Leipzig star - Euro Papers

Winks considers Spurs exit

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks may be on his way out of the club in January, reports the Mirror. The 24-year-old England midfielder is at risk of losing his place in the national squad for Euro 2020, with Moussa Sissoko and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg ahead of him in the pecking order. He could be available for transfer in January in order to stay in contention.

Paper Round’s view: Winks has been a decent performer for Spurs and as a local player he is popular with fans. However harsh Jose Mourinho’s treatment of him is, the fact that Spurs are one of the most impressive teams of the season so far gives him the ability to freeze him out with little consequence. Given his age and talent, much of the Premier League will likely take a look in January.

Neymar ready for Barca return

Emili Rousaud, a prospective candidate to take over as Barcelona president now that Josep Maria Bartomeu has stepped down, has suggested that Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar is ready to return to the Catalan club. Spanish newspaper Marca says that the 28-year-old Brazilian is considering a return in 2022 when his contract in Paris runs down, but finances are a concern.

Paper Round’s view: Barcelona have had the best player in the world for more than a decade and because of mismanagement over transfers and finances, there have been so many missed opportunities in La Liga and the Champions League. Neymar is an excellent player but bringing him back at the age at 30 would merely demonstrate that the club are not planning for the future.

Longstaff set for move away

Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff is set to try to move away from St James’ Park after switching to Pini Zahavi as his new agent. The 23-year-old is out of contract in 2022 and there is no sign of him signing a new deal, meaning the Israeli agent is expected to try to broker a move away, with the Daily Mail suggesting Tottenham as a potential destination.

Paper Round’s view: Longstaff was impressive in his early appearances for Newcastle and it almost earned him a move to Manchester United, but he appears to have been distracted by the problems with his contract and held back by a knee injury. Perhaps a move away to a new club would give him the chance to regain his best form and break into the England squad.

Premier League Kane 'will be fit' for Tottenham's Arsenal showdown - Mourinho 16 HOURS AGO