Arsenal and Real Madrid have come to an agreement over a loan until the end of the season for Martin Odegaard, according to reports.

The Real playmaker will have his salary paid in full by Mikel Arteta’s side as they look to strengthen their attacking options.

Premier League Ozil completes Fenerbahce transfer 2 HOURS AGO

Journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed the details of the Odegaard transfer in a tweet, writing that a call from Arteta to the player was vital to convincing him to make the switch. The 22-year-old Norwegian international has played just seven league games for Real under Zinedine Zidane this season after ending a loan spell with Real Sociedad last season.

The move comes after Mesut Ozil confirmed his transfer to Fenerbahce after the 32-year-old had his contract terminated by Arsenal, freeing up his reported £350,000-a-week wages. The former German international had been frozen out by Arteta and had not been included in the club’s first team squad for Premier League or European action.

Real Sociedad believed they were on course to take the player back to the Basque country but Sociedad boss Imanol Alguacil said, "When Arsenal joined the chse and Arteta called, Odegaard chose to change his mind."

Odegaard had been expected to feature more regularly after Real made no signings in the summer transfer window but he could not make a first team place his own.

Klopp creates huge problem for Real Madrid – Euro Papers

Premier League Ozil made Arsenal win again - and nobody should forget that 2 HOURS AGO