Australian goalkeeper Mat Ryan has joined Arsenal on loan from Brighton until the end of the season, both Premier League clubs have confirmed.

Ryan will be able to play in Arsenal's FA Cup fourth round tie against Southampton on Saturday as he was signed in time to be eligible for the game.

The 28-year-old has a UK passport through his Scottish mother, meaning he will not take up one of the foreign player spots in the Gunners' 25-man squad.

Arsenal technical director Edu told the club's official website: "Mat is an experienced goalkeeper, a proven talent in the Premier League and has also played many internationals for Australia. Mat will further strengthen our squad with his experience and knowledge of playing at the highest level.

"Following [goalkeeper] Matt Macey’s recent move to Hibernian, Mat will provide very good competition and positive support to all our goalkeepers and we are looking forward to him integrating quickly into the set-up here at Arsenal."

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta added: "We know Mat very well through his performances with Brighton in recent seasons and he brings additional quality to our squad.

"Mat has very good Premier League experience and has played over 100 times in the league, which is something that will benefit us greatly on and off the pitch. We welcome Mat to Arsenal and look forward to working with him this season.”

