Arsenal have signed defender Omar Rekik from Hertha Berlin.

The 19-year-old centre-back will join up with the Gunners’ Under-23s squad.

It is reported that Arsenal have paid Hertha a fee of £540,000 for Rekik, who has previously been with youth academies at Feyenoord, PSV, Manchester City and Marseille.

“It feels great to be here after a long time of hard work,” he told the club website.

“I moved in three weeks ago and I’ve been in quarantine, so I can’t wait to get started.”

Asked why he chose Arsenal, he said: “The warmth of the people and the interest that they showed in me, and of course, when a club like Arsenal is interested, I don’t think anyone needs to think twice.

"I’m a winner. I always want to win, and that’s with everything, not only football, ever since I was a kid.

"My style of play? I’m a central defender and I like to play with the ball, I like to play out from the back, and I think this is also the structure of the club. It fits perfectly."

While Rekik has arrived at Arsenal, Mesut Ozil looks to be heading in the opposite direction.

The German, who has six months left on his contract, has been linked with a move to Fenerbahce.

"We will discuss it internally, what the best situation is for him in the near future, with the player and the agent and try to find the best solution for everybody," said manager Mikel Arteta.

“We will decide what is happening in the next few days.”

