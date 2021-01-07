Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun is close to signing a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club, according to The Athletic.

The 19-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and he is now set to move to an unnamed club.

"You need three parties to make a deal," Arteta said in his press conference on Thursday when asked if he would like to keep Balogun at Arsenal.

For sure the club wants to make a deal and the manager wants to make a deal; the player wants to stay; and I’m not sure about the agent.

The Athletic point out that Balogun is represented by Elite Project Group, who in recent years have negotiated contracts for Chuba Akpom, Alex Iwobi, Reiss Nelson and Bukayo Saka without any real issues.

So, this could all be an elaborate ploy to boost Balogun's wages at Arsenal.

Fabrizio Romano says the contract negotiations hinge on the amount of game time Balogun would get at Arsenal should he remain with the Gunners and that there are 15 clubs interested in him.

Sky Sports report Balogun is increasingly likely to see out the remaining six months of his contract and leave on a free transfer in the summer.

Balogun has made seven appearances for Arsenal this season, scoring twice in the Europa League. He is yet to make his Premier League debut.

