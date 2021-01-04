Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Norwich's Emiliano Buendia and will apparently offer Joe Willock or Reiss Nelson plus cash to make the deal happen, according to The Independent.

The report states Norwich would want at least £40 million to sell the 24-year-old, but Arsenal think they can sign the Argentine if they offer one of their youngsters in return as well as cash.

Buendia scored a brilliant goal in Norwich's 1-0 win over Barnsley at the weekend and Norwich boss Daniel Farke said post-match: "Emi is a key player for us, an important member of the group, and he is totally committed to us."

"He is our player and will continue to be our player. He is on a long-term contract so we keep him.

"Everyone knows his qualities - I don’t expect interest just because he scored a wonder goal today. People know what he can do."

OUR VIEW: Buendia not the right fit for Arsenal

Google Emiliano Buendia and you will get articles with stats about how he makes lots of key passes and tackles to compensate for his lack of goals (16 in two-and-a-half years) so therefore must be a great player. However, is this stats-heavy analysis - tackles excluded - not similar to that done about Mesut Ozil, who Mikel Arteta seemingly has little time for?

Buendia is undoubtedly a talented footballer and should get a move to a good Premier League club this window, but the transfer makes little sense for Arsenal considering Emile Smith Rowe's impressive performances as a creative number ten and a flourishing Bukayo Saka in a more advanced position on the flank.

Trading off one of your academy graduates, Reiss Nelson or Joe Willock, because you are financially inferior to a Championship club is also not a great look.

Buendia is a good player and is of a calibre that he should be a regular first-team starter at a Premier League club, but at Arsenal he would likely find first-team opportunities limited. A deal seems a bit pointless.

