Broadcaster NTVSpo reported on Wednesday morning that the playmaker had agreed a move to Turkey, less than 24 hours after it was reported MLS side DC United had made an offer to Ozil.

It is expected that he will join Fenerbahce on loan initially until the summer, with Arsenal subsiding his wages, when he will then join the Turkish club permanently on a deal worth €5m a year.

transfers Pochettino ready to welcome Alli to PSG - Paper Round 12 HOURS AGO

Ozil joined Arsenal in 2013 and was one of the club's most influential performers during a period when they won three FA Cups.

But he has been exiled from the first-team picture at Arsenal for the whole of this season, failing to even make Mikel Arteta's Premier League squad and reduced to tweeting from the sidelines.

On Tuesday he posted a picture of Istanbul on his Instagram feed - and will now be moving to the Turkish capital, if reports are correct.

Ozil signed a new contract worth £350,000 per week in January 2018 but after the departure of Arsene Wenger he had issues with first Unai Emery and then Arteta, leaving Arsenal desperate to have him off the books in January.

His good friend Sead Kolasinac has also left the club to join Schalke on loan and further departures are anticipated.

OUR VIEW

News of an imminent move to Fenerbahce came a little out of the blue following reports last night that Ozil was deep in talks with DC United but this move makes much more sense. Ozil still has the class to operate at a good European club and a move into semi-retirement in MLS would have come too soon - not least because the wage structure of the league wouldn't even have got close to accommodating his likely demands.

Turkey offers him a sanctuary away from his troubles at Arsenal and, as his Instagram post proves, Istanbul is a city he loves. With Fenerbahce acquiring one of the most talented creative players of his generation and Arsenal getting a massive earner who wasn't playing off the books, this is a clear win-win-win should it happen.

transfers Saliba joins Nice on loan; Edu explains why Arsenal defender has left YESTERDAY AT 19:48