Mesut Ozil’s agent has confirmed the Arsenal playmaker is keen on a move to Fenerbahce.

The 32-year-old has only six months left on his contract and suggested in a Twitter Q&A on Monday that a move to Turkey would appeal to him.

transfers Transfer news LIVE - Ozil to Turkey 'closer', Mbappe could leave PSG 4 HOURS AGO

Ozil’s agent Erkut Sogut says it would be a “great moment” if he signs for Fenerbahce, but nothing is confirmed yet.

“Mesut Ozil's contract is ending this summer and if he were to move to another country from England, he is free to talk to any club and that's what we are doing,” he told beIN Sport.

"Mesut can sign a new contract with any club and Arsenal are aware of that.

Everyone knows Mesut supports Fenerbahce, this is undisputed. It'll be a situation where he is not just any other player, he'll be playing for a team he supports or follows.

"It'll be a great moment for Mesut to come to Fenerbahce, as a big fan. But at the moment, I can't say what the chances are. We have to see both sides of the picture. Before the papers are signed, nothing is definite. Even if we come to a verbal agreement before contracts are signed, nobody can say this deal is done.”

Ozil has not played for Arsenal this season after being left out of their Premier League and Europa League squads.

His last appearance was on March 7, but Sogut suggested he could stay at the club for the rest of the season.

“We will either wait until the end of this season or we will sign a contract in January. There are two possibilities. It should be an agreement that satisfies both sides.

Six Madrid stars on market to fund Mbappe move – Euro Papers

“He has been at Arsenal for eight years and these decisions cannot be taken in a day or two. Whatever is best for Mesut, let's hope that'll be the result.

“If this is a good move, let's hope it happens; if not, we don't want it. Let's wait for the process and people now understand what Mesut wants to do from his tweets.

“Mesut is short of minutes in matches but he goes to training and he's fit. There have been no mishaps, he trains with the first team and a lack of match time is a problem that can be solved quickly. He'll become a 90-minute player in a short period of time.”

Premier League Holding signs new long-term Arsenal deal 5 HOURS AGO