Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac is reportedly being lined up for a return to his former club Schalke.

Kolasinac has fallen out of favour under Mikel Arteta with Kieran Tierney very much the established left-back at the club.

After making only one Premier League appearance all season, back in September, Kolasinac is now being lined up for a January departure.

Sky Sports Germany report that the defender “desperately wants to come back” to the club he left on a free transfer in 2017 to move to north London.

Football.London are also reporting that the move could become permanent if Schalke avoid relegation this season.

However, they are currently bottom of the Bundesliga with only four points from 13 games.

