Julian Brandt could be on his way to Arsenal this month, but why has he failed to make an impact for Borussia Dortmund this season?

Bild have reported that Brandt might leave Dortmund in this winter transfer window. However, the club does not want to sell him permanently as they still hope for the 24-year-old to develop further.

Bundesliga Arsenal on red alert as Brandt stance changes – Euro Papers 5 HOURS AGO

While Dortmund director Michael Zorc says there is "nothing on the table at the moment", Eurosport Germany's Marc Hlusiak thinks the market will be small for Brandt.

"So far there are no reports about other teams that are interested in Brandt," Hlusiak reported.

"The market might be small as Dortmund does not want to sell him permanently and only some teams can afford the possible loan fee and his wage (approximately 7 million euros per year)."

Arsenal on red alert as Brandt stance changes – Euro Papers

Brandt has only started six Bundesliga games for Dortmund this season and has failed to score in the league.

Hlusiak believes his struggles are because he has "no clear position" and is being played all over the pitch.

"He is a very creative player who does not fear taking some risks. He likes to provide assists but can also score. However, this season he has not contributed well.

'We wanted to make a clear statement' - Brandt on Dortmund protest

"The biggest problem for him in Dortmund is that he has no clear position. Brandt can be deployed basically in any position in attack and has also already played as a defensive midfielder (his favourite position would be as a number eight or 10). But he is not the first choice in any position.

"This season, he only played for 90 minutes twice in 21 games and came off the bench for the last few games. Last season he seemed to take over a starting role but he failed to deliver consistently."

transfers The Ozil replacement: Why Brandt would be worth the risk for Arsenal YESTERDAY AT 11:28