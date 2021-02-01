West Bromwich Albion have completed the loan signing of Ainsley Maitland-Niles from Arsenal.

The 23-year-old England international has struggled to get regular first team football under Mikel Arteta as the current season progressed.

After starting the season brightly and earning an international call-up from Gareth Southgate, Kieran Tierney and Bukayo Saka have been given the nod on the left-hand side of the Arsenal team.

Maitland-Niles was linked with a move to Southampton to compete with Ryan Bertrand but instead has moved to Sam Allardyce’s West Brom as he attempts to get more time on the pitch.

He is the fifth signing made by Allardyce in the winter transfer window after Robert Snodgrass, Andy Lonergan, Mbaye Diagne and Okay Yokuslu, the club announced on Monday evening.

Arsenal have also allowed 21-year-old midfielder Joe Willock to join Newcastle on loan until the end of the season.

