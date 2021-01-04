Arsenal defender William Saliba is heading to Nice on loan, according to reports.

First reported by Nice-Matin, Saliba is having his medical today before completing the move to the south of France.

The 19-year-old is expected to be a first-team regular at the Ligue 1 club while Dante recovers from a cruciate ligament injury picked up in November which looks to rule the 37-year-old out for the rest of the season.

The French side will reportedly pay Saliba’s wages in full.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta spoke about Saliba in November, saying he was “fed up” of having the young defender in limbo after a failed attempt to loan him out in the last window.

He said: “I'm fed up with the situation because, as you could see, we tried to find a way in the last few days to give him some football.

“I explained that he needed that transition year when we decided to buy him and send him on loan to Saint-Etienne. For many reasons, that didn't happen – he didn't have that transition year and he needs to go through that.

“At the moment, with the amount of central defenders we have in the team, we had to leave him out of the squad, which is painful."

Dean Jones reported on December 11 that Saliba was set for an exit from Arsenal in January having failed to win over Arteta.

Inside Football reported: "William Saliba is available for a move as sources indicate that there is no future for him while Arteta is in charge. He was signed 18 months ago when head of football Raul Sanllehi was at the club, but various insiders say there is a belief the defender is not ready for the Premier League."

