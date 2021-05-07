Ashley Young admits he could not rule out a return to his boyhood club Watford if he was offered a contract.

The former England international said he had no regrets leaving Manchester United for Inter Milan in January 2020 and this season became the first Englishman to win the Premier League and Serie A.

According to the Watford Observer , Watford have opened talks with the winger whose contract is set to expire this summer.

The 2013 Premier League winner said he would find it hard to turn down a move to the Hertfordshire club, who sealed a return to the Premier League last month.

"There have been [contract] talks [with Inter Milan]," he told Sky Sports

"I have had an unbelievable time at Inter, if there is something to be done I'm sure a deal can be sorted out.

"It's a waiting game because everyone is in a pandemic, we don't know where finances are. I am chilled and laid back, I am enjoying my football, we've just won the league. We've got four games left, four to win, that's all my focus is on.

"There can be a lot of factors involved in the decision. I will make sure it is the right decision for me and my family.

"I've never said I wouldn't go back [To Watford]. It's the club where I started at 10 years old but right now there is nothing. My representatives have not spoken to me about it.

It would be a difficult decision to make.

Watford captain Troy Deeney would welcome his employers signing ex-academy graduate Young.

"We need a mixture and you would obviously like to get some Premier League experience in there," he said.

"I'm pretty much like everybody else, I'm completely out of the loop, but you see these things like Youngy being mentioned, that'd be great. He has experience, plus he knows what the club's about."

