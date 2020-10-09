Inter Milan's Ashley Young says he would join Watford 'right now' if he was given the opportunity to return to his boyhood club.

The former Manchester United wide man, who is a regular starter for the Serie A club, began his decorated career at the Hertfordshire club where he spent four years and enjoyed Premier League promotion in the 2005/06 season.

The 35-year-old, who made 98 appearances for Watford before an £8m move to Aston Villa in 2007, says if he could return to the club he started at aged 10 he would.

“If I could go back and play [at Watford] again, I would walk from Italy right now," he told the Championship club's podcast Golden Tales.

"It's what I know, it's where I come from and it's what allowed me to be who I am and get where I am. It gave me a humble beginning.”

Young says there was already interest in him from Premier League clubs during Watford's promotion season in the Championship, but he did not wish to leave at the time.

“There was interest from West Ham at the time, there was interest from Aston Villa, there was talk of Tottenham,” he added.

"My agent coming to tell me about the interest, as a youngster you’re like: 'Wow, that’s amazing to hear of teams of that stature wanting to talk to you'. But on the other hand, it was: 'No, Watford is my club, I don’t want to leave. I’ve just got promotion with a club I started at when I was 10, I’m not ready to leave'."

